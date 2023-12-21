2023 in Review: iFLYTEK Bridges Communications Gaps at World's Leading Sporting and Technology Events

HEFEI, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, iFLYTEK provided its speech and translation technologies to some of the world's leading sporting and technology events, facilitating seamless communications among participants, guests, media, and organizers.

In 2023, iFLYTEK participated in:

The World Athletics Championships (WAC) Budapest 23, the third-largest sporting event in the world, where iFLYTEK served as the Official Event Supplier;

23, the third-largest sporting event in the world, where iFLYTEK served as the Official Event Supplier; The 10th International Abilympics, the top global skills competition for those with disabilities, in Metz, France , by donating multiple products to the China Disabled Persons' Federation;

, by donating multiple products to the China Disabled Persons' Federation; The 2023 World University Games (WUG), where iFLYTEK served as the exclusive, official provider of automatic speech-to-text and translation services and a product supplier;

iFLYTEK also made high-level appearances at some of the world's top technology expos, including:

The BEYOND Expo 2023, one of the largest and most influential technology exhibitions in Asia , where iFLYTEK unveiled its chat generative pre-trained transformer (cgpt);

, where iFLYTEK unveiled its chat generative pre-trained transformer (cgpt); AI EXPO TOKYO , Japan's largest trade show for AI tech companies, where the company showcased its offerings of customized intelligent solutions to meet various industrial needs.

, largest trade show for AI tech companies, where the company showcased its offerings of customized intelligent solutions to meet various industrial needs. GITEX Global 2023, one of Dubai 's top three global premier technology events, gathered industry peers and experts to explore the potential for developing and applying AI and intelligent speech technology.

iFLYTEK is proud to have achieved barrier-free communication for the international community and to be welcomed at some of the world's most renowned sporting events and exhibitions. iFLYTEK plans to continue refining its tools to further connectivity and provide solutions for the global market.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a well-known publicly-listed intelligent speech and artificial intelligence company in the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

