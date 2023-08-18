2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Amplifies Fan Experience with the Launch of Its New Mobile App

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB), renowned as the largest HBCU marching band event in the United States and the fourth-largest African American event in the country, continues to amplify its impact in the African American community. In a progressive move to extend fan engagement, NBOTB has collaborated with tech firm Web Apps America (WAA) to launch its new mobile app.

National Battle of the Bands Mobile App National Battle of the Bands Mobile App

Available for free download on iOS and Android platforms, the NBOTB app offers a suite of interactive features, including real-time updates, exclusive content, and year-round fan interaction. Users can follow their favorite bands, interact with other fans, and stay updated with live event information and news. Moreover, the app provides a hassle-free ticket-purchasing experience for upcoming NBOTB events.

"The NBOTB app marks a significant stride in our steadfast commitment to making our event an unforgettable experience," says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing & Consulting and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands. "This innovative tool will revolutionize how our fans, students, and bands interact and connect, setting a new benchmark for event engagement."

Echoing Webber's enthusiasm, Brian Diggs, Partner at WAA, added, "We've designed the platform to extend the electrifying energy and excitement of NBOTB beyond the event itself. The app and the newly enhanced NBOTB website will be a hub for fans to stay connected, informed, and engaged throughout the year."

The introduction of the NBOTB mobile app pushes boundaries beyond traditional fan engagement. Its augmented reality features create an immersive experience, turning devices into a virtual gateway to the NBOTB. The app enhances every touchpoint, before, during, and after the event, allowing fans to actively participate in the NBOTB journey. This is more than an app; it's a new era of engagement for the NBOTB, where digital innovation meets passion for HBCU marching bands.

The 2023 Pepsi NBOTB will showcase over 2,200 members from eight of the nation's top HBCU marching bands, including:

Florida A&M University , The Marching "100"

, The Marching "100" Langston University , "Marching Pride" Band

, "Marching Pride" Band Mississippi Valley State University , Mean Green Marching Machine

, Mean Green Marching Machine Norfolk State University , The Spartan "Legion" Marching Band

, The Spartan "Legion" Marching Band Southern University , Human Jukebox

, Human Jukebox Tennessee State University , Aristocrat of Bands

, Aristocrat of Bands Texas Southern University , "Ocean of Soul" Marching Band

, "Ocean of Soul" Marching Band Virginia State University , Trojan Marching Explosion

For ticket and official event information, visit http://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/ or follow @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).

About National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, occurs annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated nearly $1 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

About Web Apps America

Web Apps America (WAA), LLC is a software and design company based in Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas. WAA provides web, mobile, and interactive design solutions for small businesses to enterprise organizations. The unique toolkit of software architecture, design, and business development, in addition to 3D Design, AR/VR, product design, digital advertising, community engagement solutions, and brand design development that WAA offers, has allowed the team to provide solutions for industry-leading brands in the media sector, sports, architecture, automobile, government, advertising, education, non-profit, food and beverage, agriculture, healthcare. The executive team helped lead the technology strategy to win the historic $7.5 Billion MetroNext public transportation contract with Houston Metro. www.webappsamerica.com

Media Contact

Derek D. Ross, NBOTB

[email protected] | (919) 423-5617

SOURCE National Battle of the Bands