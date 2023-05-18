2023 Study Reveals U.S. Cities with Biggest Airfare Spikes

CheapAir.com data shows while no U.S. city is spared, smaller cities are impacted the most

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapAir.com today has published its 2023 year-over-year airfare study , looking at 128 million airfares in cities across the United States, to reveal how the cost of domestic flights has changed compared to this time last year. As travel demand continues to rise, no city in the U.S. was spared from higher flight prices. The study revealed that airfares have spiked an average of 17% compared to last year, with smaller cities seeing the greatest increase in average cost.

According to the study, smaller cities make up the top five airports with the largest airfare increases. This is likely due to the fact that smaller airports offer fewer flights on fewer airlines compared to larger cities. The ten cities with the largest fare spikes in 2023 are noted below, with the full ranking list of 74 cities on CheapAir.com .

Flint, MI : 35% increase in airfare Akron, OH : 32% increase in airfare Dayton, OH : 30% increase in airfare Greensboro, NC : 28% increase in airfare Tucson, AZ : 25% increase in airfare Burbank, CA : 24% increase in airfare Miami, FL : 23% increase in airfare San Juan, Puerto Rico : 23% increase in airfare Fort Myers, FL : 22% increase in airfare Minneapolis, MN : 22% increase in airfare

In contrast, the top 5 cities that experienced the smallest average increase in airfare include:

Manchester ( Boston regional), NH: 10% increase in airfare Oakland, CA : 10% increase in airfare Houston, TX : 11% increase in airfare Rochester, NY : 11% increase in airfare Hartford, CT : 11% increase in airfare

This summer travelers can combat these rising prices by using the following tips:

Book early: On average, the best time to buy flights is 70 days in advance of departure.

On average, the is 70 days in advance of departure. Consider alternative airports: Travelers that live in a smaller city may find it beneficial to fly out of a nearby larger airport.

Travelers that live in a smaller city may find it beneficial to fly out of a nearby larger airport. Manage upfront costs: Monthly payments can help travelers defer up-front travel costs and pay over time.

can help travelers defer up-front travel costs and pay over time. Protect your purchase: Programs, such as CheapAir.com's Price Drop Payback, protect travelers' flight cost for free.

For additional information and the full ranking list of the 74 U.S. departure cities with the highest price hikes, view CheapAir.com's 2023 Year-Over-Year Airfare Study .

About CheapAir.com

Headquartered in California, 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards winner CheapAir.com is powered by a team of travel enthusiasts who use cutting-edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities.

Along with its sister company, AmTrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir.com has helped over five million people buy plane tickets and travel with confidence.

Press Contact:

Geetha Kerlin, [email protected]

Phone Number: 630-248-0434

SOURCE CheapAir.com