Annual Airfare Study by CheapAir.com Unveils Top Tips for Saving on 2024 Domestic Flights

Outsmart the competitive travel landscape, armed with the game-changing revelations from CheapAir's 2024 study

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CheapAir.com has released its 10th annual Airfare Study, revealing the ultimate secrets to scoring the best deals on domestic airline tickets. The boutique online booking site utilized firsthand data and delved into a staggering nearly one billion flight prices across over 8,000 markets throughout the United States. This analysis unveils the hidden gems that will empower consumers to conquer the fiercely competitive travel landscape and secure affordable flights. With projected record-breaking travel numbers on the horizon for 2024, this study is travelers' golden ticket to unlocking unbeatable savings and embarking on unforgettable adventures.

CheapAir.com 2024 When to Buy Infographic

The study revealed the optimal time to purchase domestic flights in 2024 is 42 days before departure, which is 28 days earlier than last year. Various factors, including destination, budget, and travel dates, influence how far in advance travelers should book airline tickets. Considering these details is crucial in determining the ideal timing for securing the best deal.

"Securing affordable flights in a competitive travel landscape can be challenging, but careful planning and flexibility can make it possible," said Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com. "Booking in advance, considering alternative options, and monitoring prices can result in significant savings. The CheapAir.com team compiled the 2024 Annual Airfare study to assist travelers in finding the most affordable flights, so they can turn their travel dreams into reality."

The booking window that offers the lowest flight prices in 2024 is approximately 2.5 months to 3 weeks before departure. This is slightly later than previous years when travelers were advised to purchase 5.5 to 1.5 months before departure. The message, however, remains consistent, to secure the best deals on flights this year, book early.

To help consumers make the most informed purchasing decisions, CheapAir.com's 2024 Domestic Airfare Study revealed these key findings:

The cheapest day of the week to fly is Wednesday , saving on average $102 per airline ticket compared to the most expensive day, Sunday .

, saving on average per airline ticket compared to the . January is the least expensive month to fly with February following closely behind. January flights will save travelers approximately $125 compared to flying in November, the most expensive month to fly (followed by July).

with February following closely behind. January flights will save travelers approximately compared to flying in to fly (followed by July). From the time a trip first goes on sale, fares change 49 times on average and change by an average of $95 each time .

on average and . Data shows that the average low fare varies by less than $1 , no matter what day of the week travelers purchase airline tickets.

, no matter what day of the week travelers purchase airline tickets. Winter remains the least expensive season to travel with Fall being the most expensive (likely due to Thanksgiving travel).

The average lowest airfare prices by season and the best time to buy in each season are: Winter: $343 , 42 days in advance Spring: $402 , 44 days in advance Summer: $435 , 35 days in advance Fall: $438 , 55 days in advance



To enhance travelers' confidence in booking flights, they can make use of tools like CheapAir.com's Best Time to Buy Flights Widget. This resource enables users to identify the optimal times to secure airfare for their specific itineraries. Additionally, customers can be reimbursed for up to $100 per airline ticket if prices drop after purchase with CheapAir.com's Price Drop Payback program. Payment flexibility options like cryptocurrency and monthly financing are also available on CheapAir.com to make it easy for anyone to purchase airfare.

Check out the full CheapAir.com 2024 Airfare Study for more information, data, and insights on the best ways to save on airfare.

About CheapAir.com

Headquartered in California, 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards winner CheapAir.com is powered by a team of travel enthusiasts who use cutting-edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities.

Along with its sister company, AmTrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir.com has helped over five million people buy plane tickets and travel with confidence.

SOURCE CheapAir.com