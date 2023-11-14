2024 AGILE Conference Announces Keynote Speaker, Session Topics

Focus on Forward Thinking Content with Practical Takeaways for Care at Home

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global innovator for healthcare at home, announced the keynote speaker, session track topics and a new awards program for the upcoming 2024 Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience, or AGILE. AGILE will be held April 21-24, 2024, in Dallas, Texas.

World-renowned strategist, bestselling author and healthcare futurist Nick Webb will be the keynote speaker and share how chaotic innovation can create lasting positive change for the care at home industry. Webb is the CEO of LeaderLogic, a management consulting company that provides services and training to the top brands in the world. He holds more than 40 patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for cutting-edge technologies, including one of the world's smallest medical implants and one of the first wearable technologies. Webb is the author of several books, including the number one bestseller "The Healthcare Mandate."

"AGILE is not just a conference, it's a transformative event that brings together industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators to shape the future of care at home," said Molly Casey, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff at Axxess. "The changes happening across the healthcare industry might seem challenging, but we see it as an opportunity to create positive momentum. This year's program will empower and excite attendees with new ways to drive growth, innovation, and leadership in their organization."

Sessions at AGILE will have forward-thinking themes, including artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, entrepreneurial disruption, payer strategies, risk management, workforce innovation and more. Clinicians attending AGILE can earn up to 12 continuing education units.

Attendees will hear practical insights from leaders across healthcare, finance, technology and business, including senior executives from United Healthcare, Humana, Walgreens, Gallup, Common Spirit, Bayada Home Health Care, Guaranteed Health, ATI Advisory Firm, and many more.

AGILE 2024 will feature the presentation of three awards to care at home providers who excel in compliance and standards, quality of care, and overall excellence in growth and innovation.

AGILE will be held April 21-24 at the Irving Convention Center. Registration is open. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities for AGILE, click here.

