2026 Industry Growth Insights Report Highlights AI Opportunity and Workforce Challenges in Care at Home

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to play a significant role in the future of care at home, yet most organizations have not invested in it, according to the 2026 Axxess Industry Growth Insights Report. Sixty percent of care at home leaders believe AI will have the greatest impact on the industry by 2030, but fewer than one in four organizations have made AI-specific investments.

Developed by Axxess in partnership with ClaimHealth, DecisionHealth, MAC Legacy, nVoq, and QAPIplus, the report surveyed home health, hospice, palliative care and home care leaders about how organizations are responding to industry pressures such as technology adoption, workforce challenges and regulatory demands.

The findings highlight a disconnect between expectations and execution. While providers recognize AI as a transformative force, adoption remains limited, though early adopters report efficiency gains exceeding 25%.

"The report provides benchmarks that help organizations move from AI planning to real‑world use," said Tammy Ross, Executive Vice President of Professional Services at Axxess. "It connects what leaders are experiencing in the field to steps that can enhance care quality, audit readiness and long‑term performance."

Workforce shortages remain a top concern. More than 60% of organizations cited recruitment and retention as their biggest challenge heading into 2026, yet only about one‑third are using technology‑enabled training to address staffing gaps.

"The workforce data in this report underscores why retention and training are a priority for the industry," said Ross. "Closing this gap presents an opportunity to strengthen capacity, support clinicians and maintain access to care."

The report also outlines strategies organizations can implement, including piloting AI in targeted workflows, creating leadership task forces and upskilling clinicians to support adoption.

Download the full report to explore detailed findings, partner perspectives and actionable strategies.

