Axxess Announces Keynote Speakers and EDGE Leadership Certification for 2026 AGILE Conference

National conference will feature AI focus, intensive leadership education, and special honor for industry leader Bill Dombi

DALLAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home, today announced keynote speakers and new EDGE Leadership Certification details for its 2026 Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience (AGILE), taking place May 4–6, at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas.

AGILE 2026 will feature keynote presentations from Geeta Nayyar, MD, MBA, a globally recognized chief medical officer, physician-technologist and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, and Dave Copps, an entrepreneur, investor and CEO of AI-platform company Worlds, who is internationally known as a technologist and visionary. Both keynotes will explore how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies can reshape healthcare and business while keeping people at the center of every decision.

New this year, AGILE will offer the Essentials in Driving Growth and Excellence (EDGE) Leadership Certification, a four-hour intensive with practical applications to build leadership capabilities for home health, hospice and home care providers. Participants will work through case studies, scenario discussions and live knowledge checks as part of a rigorous certification process. The full conference offers up to 30 continuing education units.

"Care at home organizations are no longer asking 'What can AI do?'," said Tammy Ross, Executive Vice President of Professional Services at Axxess. "Providers are defining the problem first and then applying AI and technology to drive growth, improve outcomes, strengthen compliance, and deliver better care. AGILE 2026 is designed to meet people where they are while inspiring them about the future and giving concrete steps they can take back to their organizations."

The 2026 AGILE Distinction Awards will include a special honor for Bill Dombi, the former president of the legacy National Association for Home Care and Hospice and current senior counsel at Arnall, Golden, Gregory LLC. Dombi will receive the David Merk Enduring Legacy Award in recognition of his lifetime of service advancing the future of care in the home.

"Bill Dombi has shaped this industry with a steadiness and conviction that have helped countless organizations find their footing in moments of real change," said Tim Ingram, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Axxess. "Honoring him at AGILE is meaningful because his influence reaches far beyond policy work. Bill's leadership has helped create the conditions that allow innovation to thrive and has advanced the kind of collaboration that strengthens care in the home. Recognizing his legacy at this moment says a great deal about where the industry is headed and what we value as a community."

Registration for AGILE 2026 is open. Care at home professionals can learn more and register at www.axxess.com/agile. Discounted registration is available for Axxess clients, but the conference is open to anyone who wants to build the future of healthcare in the home.

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 7 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients' success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today's challenges and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. Recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," Axxess fosters a collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

