2024 ASCAP TOP RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARD WINNERS INCLUDE SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR LIL BABY, SONG OF THE YEAR "SNOOZE" AND PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR WARNER CHAPPELL

Multi-Platinum, Grammy-Winning International Icon Usher Receives ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award

2024 Best New Artist Grammy Winner Victoria Monét Accepts ASCAP Vanguard Award

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the only US performing rights organization to operate on a not-for-profit basis, announces the winners of the 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Lil Baby, who wrapped up his "It's Only Us" nationwide tour last year, is this year's ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year. The diamond-certified rapper scored big this year with wins for "Forever," "Freestyle" and "Heyy," from his third studio album It's Only Me. Lil Baby accepted his award tonight at an invitation-only event in Los Angeles celebrating this year's ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners.

Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning global icon USHER is honored with the prestigious ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award for his influence on music and culture, in addition to his songwriting wins for his songs "Glu" and "Good Good." USHER accepted the award from legendary producer Jermaine Dupri. 2024 Best New Artist Grammy Award winner Victoria Monét was also on hand to receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award for her innovative work that is helping to shape the future of music, in addition to her most-performed song award for "On My Mama." ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams and ASCAP SVP of Membership Nicole George-Middleton presented the artist with the esteemed award, in front of a crowd of songwriter peers and music publishers.

"Snooze," performed by SZA, earns the ASCAP R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year. Co-written by Leon Thomas and published by Eclectic Collective Publishing and Sony Music Publishing, the song topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, earning a historic milestone after an unprecedented 30 weeks at #1. This feat was the most any song has accomplished in the list's 31-year history, and it was the only song to spend the entirety of 2023 on the Billboard Hot 100.

ASCAP Gospel Song of the Year goes to "Goodness of God" (Cece Winans), co-written by Brian Mark Johnson and Jennifer Louise Johnson and published by Bethel Music Publishing.

Warner Chappell Music earns ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Publisher of the Year Award for songs including "Calm Down" (Rema & Selena Gomez), "Fukumean" (Gunna), "Good Good" (USHER), "Hotel Lobby" (Quavo & Takeoff), "Rich Baby Daddy" (Drake), "Spin About U" and "Rich Flex" (21 Savage & Drake), "What It Is" (Doechii) and "Praise God" (Kanye West, Travis Scott & Baby Keem).

Additional 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award-winning songwriters include 21 Savage ("Good Good," "Spin Bout U," "Peaches & Eggplants," "Rich Flex"), Lil Uzi Vert ("Just Wanna Rock"), Summer Walker ("Good Good," "Karma"), Coco Jones ("ICU"), Smokie Norful ("I Still Have You"), Tye Tribbett ("New") and more.

A full list of 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners is available at https://www.ascap.com/rsawards24 .

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards recognize the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of the past year based on Luminate data for terrestrial and satellite radio and streaming services, as specified by the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards rules.

CLICK HERE FOR EVENT IMAGES

(Photo credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 990,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers