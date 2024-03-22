2024 BIG3 COMBINE AND DRAFT RETURNING TO VEGAS MAY 24

League to Host Combine and Draft in Las Vegas, Stream Live on X

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that the fifth BIG3 Combine will be held at Las Vegas Basketball Center on May 24, 2024, at 10 am PST, followed by the 2024 BIG3 Draft. Both events will stream live on X for the first time. Invited athletes will compete for a limited number of spots in the draft in front of current player-captains and coaches.

"We are thrilled to be returning to Las Vegas for our draft and combine," said BIG3 Commissioner, Clyde Drexler. "Over the last few years, we've seen Vegas transform into a true sports hub that continues to draw more and more basketball talent. I'm looking forward to seeing what these athletes can do. You never know who will show up and where the next star will come from, that's the beauty of the BIG3!"

Previous combines have produced league standouts and stalwarts, including 2023 BIG3 Champion Quincy Miller, 2023 4th Man of the Year Dominique Johnson, Royce White, DaJuan Summers, Ryan "Hezi God" Carter, Jodie Meeks, and Jason Richardson.

"The combine is one the most important weekends of our season" said BIG3 CEO and co-founder, Ice Cube. "This league was founded on providing opportunity, and we want to make sure that anyone who can ball, no matter what your name is or where you are from, has a chance to show up and see if they can make it in the BIG3. This year, these athletes better be ready, because you're not only playing for our coaches, but to the world live on X."

This announcement follows the release of the full 2024 schedule and a number of key player signings including Nick "Swaggy P" Young, Jeff Teague, Leandro Barbosa, and Mario Chalmers. Tickets for the 2024 season are on sale March 29. Sign up for early access at BIG3.com/tickets. To learn more about the BIG3 go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on X and Instagram. Full broadcast schedule, rosters, and other details will be released at a later date.

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, and where every point –whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first Black-owned and operated professional sports league (certified by ByBlack), the first professional sports league with a Black commissioner, the first basketball league with female head coaches, and the first professional sports league to allow the use of CBD.

In 2024, Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized.

