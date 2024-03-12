BIG3 COMING IN HOT FOR SEASON SEVEN TIPPING OFF JUNE 15

10-Week Season Will Make Stops in Anaheim, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Newark, Oakland, Portland, San Antonio, and Tampa

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced its seventh season will tip-off at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA on June 15, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET live on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. The 10-week season will make stops in Tampa, FL, Baltimore, MD, Newark, NJ, Anaheim, CA, Portland, OR, Cincinnati, OH, and San Antonio, TX, before closing out the season with the playoffs at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, on Sunday, August 11, and the 2024 BIG3 Championship Game at TD Garden in Boston, MA, on Sunday, August 18. Games will air live on CBS, Paramount+, and X, with additional broadcast details and first-of-its-kind content to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will be on sale on March 29, 2024, at BIG3.com/tickets.

2024 BIG3 Schedule

"The BIG3 is coming in hotter than ever for season seven," said BIG3 CEO and co-founder, Ice Cube. "4-point shots, no garbage minutes, and players actually playing defense – everyone knows you can only get that in the BIG3. This season is about what the BIG3 has always been about, our players, our fans, and innovating the game. We're going to have hotter players, debut in new cities, and continue to bring the premier global FIREBALL3 and entertainment experience to basketball fans across the country all summer long."

Season six saw the league's much-anticipated return to cities such as Detroit and Boston, concluding with the league's first appearance in Europe at London's iconic O2 arena for the 2023 BIG3 Championship Game, Celebrity Game, and All-Star Game – which featured three-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown. A fiery matchup between Lisa Leslie's Triplets and Nick Young's Enemies ended with a three-point shot by Jordan Crawford that secured the Enemies' first-ever BIG3 Championship title.

This announcement is the latest in a series of strategic offseason moves. Last month, the league announced its partnership with X to broadcast live games, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes access. Earlier this year, seasoned sports and brand executive Mark King joined the BIG3 Board of Directors. Ice Cube was also honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community through basketball.

To learn more about the BIG3 go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on X and Instagram. The full broadcast schedule, ticket information, and rosters will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT BIG3:

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, and where every point –whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first Black-owned and operated professional sports league (certified by ByBlack), the first professional sports league with a Black commissioner, the first basketball league with female head coaches, and the first professional sports league to allow the use of CBD.

In 2024, Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized.

