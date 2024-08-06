2024 Carolinas AGC Foundation Scholarship Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC Foundation awarded $20,000 ($8,000 more than in past years) to eleven students who are entering the commercial construction industry. After having a record-breaking number of applicants, the selection committee had the hard task of narrowing down the applications and selecting this year's scholarship recipients.

Congratulations to these 11 students selected to receive scholarships. The future is looking very bright for the construction industry!

$4,000 Scholarship Winners

Nelson Fuentes, East Carolina University: Construction Management

Luke Leonard, Appalachian State University: Building Science, Construction Management

Ethan Wilkerson, UNC Charlotte: Construction Management

$2,000 Scholarship Winners

Colton Ledford, Clemson University: Construction Management

Jackson Stone, Clemson University: Construction Science and Management

$1,250 Scholarship Winners

Arley Gonzalez-Sarabia, Western Carolina University: Construction Management

Grace Abdoo, NC State University: Civil Engineering



Scholarship Winners – Various Amounts

Hunter Hedrick, Appalachian State University: Construction Management

Issac Moore, Sandhills Community College: Civil Engineering

Connor Weatherman, Mayland Community College: Applied Engineering

Brooks Wheeler, The Citadel: Construction Engineering

For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation Scholarship program, please visit www.cagc.org or contact Chelsea Andujar at 704-372-1450 ext. 5229.



Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers.



