2024 Consumer Marketing Awards Recognizes CPG Brands for Their Marketing Genius

17 Marketers Win and CMAs Pay it Forward to Fund Scholarship for the Next Generation of Great

MALIBU, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Marketing Awards (CMAs) announces the winners of the 2024 program that acknowledges marketers for their compelling work on consumer-packaged goods. The award program, produced by 38-year veteran product launch marketers, Consumer Product Events, celebrates its second year with judges from the worlds of television production, advertising, fashion, infomercials, omni-channel marketing, licensing and inventions, media and consumer behavior.

From entry fees, the CMAs pay-it-forward by gifting students with scholarship cash to fuel their entrepreneurial dreams. An initial $5,000 was seeded courtesy of Los Angeles-based Kearny Real Estate company. Submissions for the 2025 awards are now open; marketers are invited to apply here . The 2024 winners include:

Best Ambassador Campaign - Dolce Glow for leveraging naturally occurring high-profile relationships into organic celebrity product endorsements.

Best Cause Marketing Program - Red & Olive - for empowering and supporting Peruvian artisans to make their adorable knit toys and kids accessories.

Best Character Branding - Tokidoki - the highly colorful graffiti-esque look created by a Japanese anime fan and Italian designer on everything from kicks to bags, we love Unicorno, Donutella, and Mermicorno!

Best First Time Entrepreneurial Launch - Girls Crew for a first time female entrepreneur who evolved a personal jewelry project into collaborations with Disney, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel from the very beginning.

Best Launch Strategy - Goodles - For their retro-positioned line of pun-named gooder-for-you mac and cheese products.

Best Line Extension - Barefoot Dreams - for bringing the luscious soft-of-soft from baby products to everyone and every home. We cannot get enough of your cozy!

Best Logo - Sol Squeeze Mixer s - Pouch-packaged and mindfully formulated premium organic cocktail mixers - with an unforgettable citrus personality.

Best Mission - PetSafe - For innovating some of the most paw-rific pet products we've ever seen - including GPS fences and Easy Walk Comfort Harnesses.

Best Multicultural Marketing- Single Tree Lane - A vibrant urban art and graffiti-inspired line of apparel from a culturally diverse entrepreneur.

Best Natural Product - Eeze Natural Health - for smartly identifying the digestion frustrations of travel and making the transition of place a naturally easy thing.

Best Packaging - Darko Spirit's American Harvest Vodka - for handcrafting their adult elixir from Idaho winter wheat grown on local farms in a country vintage inspired bottle.

Best Positioning - King Ice – for skillfully tapping into the mind and hearts of pop culture phenoms in high quality bling jewelry and making it a licensing thing with Naruto, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Fortnite, Sonic, and more.

Best Publicity Placements - Pardon My Fro - The impossible-to-ignore black haircare line reported in WWD, Forbes, Ebony, Entertainment Tonight and beyond from the mind of a graphic artist / accountant founder.

Best Re-Launch - Sumsei - for its nature-luscious launch into America at CES, a full sensory introduction that calmed, soothed and amazed every sense.

Best Social Campaign - Orly - for mesmerizing us with your impossible-to-resist close ups of perfect nail painting posts.

Best Tagline - Democracy Jeans – For cleverly connecting your patented tummy-trimming denim panel feature and calling it "AbSolution."

Unique Selling Proposition- Nature's Fynd - The world's first fungi-powered yogurt made with Fy, a nutritional protein with origins in Yellowstone National Park.

About: The Consumer Marketing Awards , was created by Consumer Product Events, a do-it-yourself PR service for products and press. The annual awards program highlights the best and brightest consumer packaged goods marketing campaigns and are judged by legendary professionals in the industry.

Media Contact:

Trinity Ondek, [email protected]

310.317.1543

SOURCE Consumer Product Events