Consumer Product Events' Valentine's Day Gift Drop Sets the Standard for What Consumers--and Editors--Love Right Now

MALIBU, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The product pros at Consumer Product Events are spotlighting the sweetest products for 2026 Valentine's Day gift giving. Here is our curated list of favorites that will, no doubt, make partners to pets swoon with undying appreciation.

Barkada – These personalized dog tags are ridiculously adorable, blending pop culture, fashion parody, and pure joy.

Big Sipz - Shifting the landscape away from standard seltzers, this disruptive wine-based cocktail shines with a bold citrus mixed berry blend of raspberry, blueberry, and cranberry.

C & D Beauty – Designed to flatter real people (not just models), the kiss-proof Sangria Peel-Off Lip Stain is ah-mazing, as well as romance-forward favorites like creamy blush sticks, Ecstasy lip oils, and light-catching glimmer sticks.

Charlee Bear – These functional dog treats are crafted with wholesome ingredients like strawberries and protein-rich chickpeas, plus natural Algal Oil which is high in Omega-3 fatty acids to help promote healthy skin and a soft, shiny coat.

Dental Fresh – Since 1999, pet parents have trusted Dental Fresh to make at-home dental care simple: just add this water additive to your dog or cat's water bowl to help reduce plaque and tartar and support healthier mouths.

Done Being Single: A Late Bloomer's Guide To Love - This book is perfect for anyone who's done with bad dates, bad advice, and rushing love, this reminds you that the best relationship might just start with you!

Echo – If self-love starts with the basics, hydration might be the ultimate love language. Hydrogen water is having a major wellness moment, backed by thousands of studies, and Echo Water is leading the charge with the Echo Flask.

Illo Sleep – Your anywhere, anytime sleep companion, it blocks out light, softens ambient noise, and creates a cozy, cocooned sleep bubble that's perfect for nights, naps, and especially flights.

IntelliWHITe – This shade-lifting technology needs only 7 days for change and is used by the camera-ready smiles of runway models, talk-show hosts, and music stars.

Rancho La Gloria – If a margarita sounds like the perfect way to toast your bestie, this is the ultimate no-bartender-required Galentine's cocktail.

RAWZ – This is the first-ever line of freeze-dried cat treats from a brand built on more than six decades of trusted pet nutrition experience.

Remedy Organics – Remedy's lineup of Ayurvedic-forward formulations blends plant proteins with botanical herbs and prebiotic ingredients—from blue spirulina to turmeric and ashwagandha—so yummy, so energizing, so trustworthy.

RevitaLash Cosmetics – We are loving RevitaBrow® Advanced, an Allure Magazine Best-of-Beauty 13x consecutive winner for "Best Brow Conditioner."

Saatva – Inspired by the stages of sleep, the Saatva Candle Collection is designed to turn any space into a serene, intimate retreat.

Two Moons – Seed-cycling got a whole lot simpler. Honoring the body's natural rhythms and inspired by ancient wisdom, Two Moons rotates seed nutrition throughout the menstrual cycle.

