Jump-Start Spring With These Product Insider-Approved Online Picks

Baby & Mom Nurturing, Hands Free Android, Sleep and Mindfulness Tech, Secrets of the Blue Zone and More

MALIBU, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 38-year veteran product insiders at Consumer Product Events are spotlighting their favorite online-available wellness essentials designed to help recharge for spring and nurture the mind, sleep, family and overall well-being for the next cycle of 2026.

AAWireless – For years, it seemed like Apple users got all the "goodies," but AAWireless levels the playing field. The AAWireless TWO+ instantly transforms wired Android Auto and CarPlay into a fully wireless experience.

BIBS – Pacifiers were once purely practical—something you grabbed for function, not fashion—but today's stylish moms are embracing them as part of a baby's overall look. That's why we're loving The STUDIO Collection's new Polka Dots prints, which transform a daily essential into a coordinated accessory.

Cleo+Coco – We're impressed by these Extra Strength Natural Deodorant Balms, powered by a proprietary DEO DEFENSE SYSTEM™, that combines five science-backed ingredients—activated charcoal, probiotics, mandelic acid, magnesium, and elderberry—to deliver protection without aluminum, parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances.

The Growing Candle – We're drawn to products like The Growing Candle by Hyggelight because they're intentionally designed not to end their life in a landfill. Poured into a handcrafted ceramic vessel that can be reused long after the wax is gone, this candle goes a step further with a seed-embedded label that can be planted in soil, transforming packaging into something living and lasting.

Illo Sleep – When we met a pillow that creates a heavenly cocoon on your head instead of under it, we were all in. Designed to block out light, soften ambient noise, and cradle our pretty heads into our own personal sanctuary, this became a must-have to support deeper, more restorative nightly rest to a power cat naps.

Mama Bird® – There's something (very) reassuring about supplements developed by someone with real medical expertise. Mama Bird was created by a neurologist who's also a mom. These science-backed vitamins, designed for the critical window of a baby's first 1000 days to set a path for lifelong brain development are brilliant.

Oxford Healthspan – Our aging ears become very perky when we find a product with key active ingredients from Okinawa, Japan's "blue zone," home to some of the longest-living populations in the world. Primeadine ® ️ GF from Oxford Healthspan features whole-food spermidine, studied for its role in activating autophagy — the body's natural cellular renewal process.

1MD – When it comes to anything we ingest, we want real science, not clinical trials — of 6. We love 1MD's VisionMD from a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist, Dr. Dagny Zhu and LiverMD by gastroenterologist Dr. David Kahana.

