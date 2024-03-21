2024 FM Global Resilience Index Highlights a Rapidly Evolving Risk Landscape

Nation-by-nation rankings help business leaders navigate geopolitical instability, resource scarcity, climate change and more

JOHNSTON, R.I., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial property insurer FM Global today unveiled the 2024 FM Global Resilience Index with key updates to reflect the rapidly changing nature of risks faced by global businesses. The 2024 FM Global Resilience Index adds several new factors to its rankings, including education, inflation, internet usage, water stress, greenhouse gas emissions and climate change exposure.

The index's 18 factors determine its annual ranking of 130 countries and territories by the resilience of their business environments. FM Global has steadily refined the interactive index over the past decade to encompass evolving concepts of business risk and resilience. The new factors reflect emerging risks to ensure the index continues to support strategic considerations for global businesses as they make critical decisions such as site selection, supply chain design and loss prevention.

"Businesses need incisive information to thrive in today's challenging and constantly changing environment," said Chris Majka, staff vice president, data visualization and reporting at FM Global. "With these new factors, the 2024 FM Global Resilience Index offers organizations important new insights as they make strategic decisions that could affect their operations and performance for years to come."

2024 FM Global Resilience Index rankings

In the 2024 FM Global Resilience Index, Denmark preserved its title as the world's most resilient business environment. Rounding out the top 10 most resilient business environments are Luxembourg, Singapore, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Belgium and the central United States (the United States is divided into three separately ranked regions).

Each country's overall ranking is based on quantitative data in 18 resilience factors. Factors are sourced from a combination of respected third parties and FM Global's vast engineering database, which draws upon data from FM Global property risk engineers who visit and assess more than 100,000 locations annually around the world.

This year's index, which incorporates proprietary AI-enhanced risk modeling, includes twice as many resilience factors as the inaugural index in 2014. Users can drill into any factor to explore specific concerns, discovering data such as greenhouse gas reduction in Belgium and India, water conservation in Australia and political risk in Russia and Ukraine. A revamped interface streamlines factor-by-factor analysis.

The 2024 FM Global Resilience Index has been validated by real-world property-loss data. Countries ranked in the top 50 of the FM Global Resilience Index recover over 30% faster from property losses, on average, than locations in other countries.

New resilience factors

The 18 equally weighted resilience factors include:

Macro Physical Control of Corruption Climate Change Exposure Education Climate Risk Exposure Energy Climate Risk Quality GHG Emissions Cybersecurity Health Expenditure Fire Risk Quality Inflation Seismic Risk Exposure Internet Usage

Logistics

Political Risk

Productivity

Urbanization Rate

Water Stress

Italicized factors are new to the 2024 Resilience Index

These factors collectively capture the resilience of a country's business environment from a Macro perspective, such as political, economic and social risk, as well as from a Physical risk perspective. Physical factors affect a company's property and tangible assets.

The index is part of FM Global's effort of nearly 200 years to help protect clients' businesses using world-class research, product testing and loss-prevention engineering.

About FM Global

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM Global is a mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM Global to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

