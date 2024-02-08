FM Global Announces Sponsorship of LPGA Star Megan Khang

JOHNSTON, R.I., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial property insurer FM Global today announced it will sponsor top-ranked LPGA golfer and New England native Megan Khang for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The sponsorship follows last year's announcement of the FM Global Championship, a newly created LPGA tournament scheduled to take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2024, at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts. The tournament will offer the largest prize fund on the LPGA Tour outside of the majors and tour championship.

LPGA golfer Megan Khang
"I am thrilled to join the FM Global team. We share a belief in hard work, resilience and striving for excellence," said Khang. "We both understand the importance of evaluating and reducing risk—and quickly rebounding from adversity—whether it's a natural hazard threatening a business or community or a hazard on the golf course that could disrupt my game."

Khang, 26, grew up in Rockland, Massachusetts, just 60 miles from FM Global's Rhode Island headquarters. Since joining the LPGA Tour in 2016, Khang has secured 38 career top 10 finishes, earning international recognition. She achieved her first LPGA Tour victory at the 2023 CPKC Women's Open in Canada. In January, she finished third in Florida's LPGA Drive On Championship.

"We could not think of a better partner to help us bring women's professional golf back to New England," said Malcolm Roberts, president and chief executive officer of FM Global. "Megan brings a deep commitment to excellence and hard work both on and off the golf course, and we look forward to working together to raise awareness of our shared values and leverage our partnership to give back to our communities."

As part of the sponsorship, Khang will display FM Global's logo on her apparel and make various appearances with the company throughout the year. Khang is expected to compete at the 2024 FM Global Championship later this year.

The 2024 FM Global Championship marks the LPGA Tour's return to New England for the first time since the 2004 U.S. Women's Open, held at Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley, Massachusetts, and won by Meg Mallon. The last time the Tour competed in the greater Boston area was 1997, when Liselotte Neumann won the Welch's Championship at Blue Hill Country Club in Canton.

About FM Global

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM Global is a mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM Global to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity in order to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

