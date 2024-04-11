FM Global President and CEO Malcolm C. Roberts Appointed Chair of FM Global's Board of Directors

JOHNSTON, R.I., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial property insurer FM Global today announced that FM Global President and Chief Executive Officer Malcolm C. Roberts has been appointed chair of the board by the company's board of directors. The appointment is effective immediately. Roberts succeeds Thomas A. Lawson, former president and CEO of FM Global, who has served as chair since 2018.

Roberts joined FM Global in 1995 as a loss prevention consultant in London after working as a chemical engineer. He has held a variety of management roles within the company across the globe. In August of 2021, Roberts was named president and elected to the company's board of directors. He began the role of CEO on Jan. 1, 2022.

"Under Malcolm's leadership, FM Global has delivered outstanding results and driven the continued expansion of its business around the world," said John A. Luke Jr., FM Global board member. "With his many years of experience, extensive contributions to FM Global and long track record of success, Malcolm is perfectly suited to step into the role of chair of the board."

"It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed chair of the board," said Roberts. "I thank the board for its continued support as we work together to execute on our strategy and take the next step in FM Global's journey."

About FM Global

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM Global is a mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM Global to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

SOURCE FM Global