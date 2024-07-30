2024 Hooley Award Winners Announced and Celebrated at ImageTrend Connect

LAKEVILLE, Minn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend, LLC announced the winners of its 2024 Hooley™ Awards at the 16th annual ImageTrend Connect Conference. The Hooley Awards celebrate innovative ideas and programs that generate measurable outcomes in the EMS, fire, and healthcare industries. From the 25 entries, nominees were narrowed down to a field of nine finalists – three in each of the three categories – from which a judging panel of industry leaders selected the winners.

About the Hooley Awards

The Hooley Awards recognize first responders, administrative leaders, and personnel, honoring their involvement, creativity, passion, and contributions to innovation and excellence for community health and safety. There are three categories: Innovation, Service, and New Frontier. The awards were presented on July 24 at the 2024 Connect Hooley Awards celebration event held at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Innovation Award recognizes those serving in a new or innovative way to meet the needs of their organization, including developing programs or solutions to benefit providers, administrators, or the community. The Service Award considers how data is being used to further the safety of their community goals and acknowledges that data is boundless and can be used in any number of ways for the benefit of society. The New Frontier Award recognizes those who go above and beyond the call of duty and break new ground or serve in a humanitarian way.

2024 Hooley Award Winners

Innovation Award

Winner: Peggy Huddleston, Abbey Eskens and Team, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' Time Critical Diagnosis (TCD) Unit transitioned to an all-electronic tracking system for hospital designations using the ImageTrend License Management Software (LMS). This implementation automated labor-intensive processes, improved communication, and provided centralized resources for 77 hospitals and 470 personnel. The LMS facilitated enhanced efficiency and streamlined workflows, eliminating outdated methods and enhancing overall effectiveness in managing hospital designations.

Innovation Finalists

David Kamlan , Napa County Emergency Medical Services Agency

, Napa County Emergency Medical Services Agency Shawn Stark , Timothy Rossette , and DeAnne Wixson from Louisville Fire Protection District

Service Award

Winner: Chip Cooper, State of New Hampshire Emergency Services

The State of New Hampshire's innovative use of ImageTrend's RespondNH Licensure solution revealed specific staffing shortages in the EMS and fire responder workforce. This data-driven approach led to targeted initiatives, such as grant-funded recruitment and retention programs, expanded firefighter certification courses, and free Emergency Medical Responder training, showing early success in addressing workforce needs and enhancing community safety.

Service Finalists

Delaware County EMS

Katharine Hickcox , Connecticut Office of Emergency Medical Services

New Frontier Award

Winner: Zach Botkin and Team, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services' 4C Response Model addresses community health needs outside of emergencies through innovative use of data-driven, patient-centered interactions. The program's holistic approach to social determinants of health has significantly reduced 911 calls and ambulance transports, forming over 20 community partnerships, and improving healthcare access for more than 100 enrolled participants.

New Frontier Finalists

Marty Link, SD Dept. of Health, Office of EMS & Trauma

Steven Wells , Corona Fire Department

"We are thrilled to recognize this year's Hooley Award winners for their groundbreaking work and unwavering commitment to improving their communities," said Patrick Sheahan, ImageTrend's President and CEO. "Their dedication and innovative approaches set a benchmark for excellence in the EMS, fire, and healthcare industries. We are honored to celebrate their achievements at this year's Connect conference."

The panel of judges who selected the winners included:

Eric Chaney , EMS Specialist, NHTSA Office of EMS

, EMS Specialist, NHTSA Office of EMS Dr. Chris Souders , Associate Medical Director, City of Houston

, Associate Medical Director, AJ Heightman, Chief Development Officer, Cambridge Consulting

Dr. Ted Lee , Editor-in-Chief, The Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS)

, Editor-in-Chief, The Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS) Kerri Hatt , Editor-in-Chief, Lexipol

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities we support. Founded in 1999, we serve more than 4,000 customers, including 20,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Hospital segments. With our deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, we help our customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Our comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence our customers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties. www.imagetrend.com.

