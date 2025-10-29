ImageTrend Earns SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA/HITECH Compliance Certification

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend, LLC, a leading provider of integrated software solutions for emergency response and healthcare organizations, announced today its SOC 2 Type 2 examination with HIPAA/HITECH compliance, marking another significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to data security and regulatory excellence.

Conducted by A-LIGN, an independent, third-party cybersecurity and compliance firm, the examination covered a full year (July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025) and concluded with zero exceptions. The audit evaluated ImageTrend's controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality, confirming that its systems and processes meet or exceed industry standards for protecting sensitive data.

"Security and trust are at the core of everything we build," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of ImageTrend. "Completing this audit with zero exceptions validates the attention to detail and care we put into protecting the data our customers rely on every day."

The SOC 2 Type 2 with HIPAA/HITECH certification applies to the following ImageTrend solutions:

ImageTrend Elite

Health Information Hub (HIH)

Patient Registry

Billing Bridge

HIPAA/HITECH compliance extends ImageTrend's security posture beyond traditional SOC 2 standards, addressing the unique privacy, security, and breach notification requirements for protecting Protected Health Information (PHI).

This dual certification underscores ImageTrend's dedication to serving healthcare and public safety organizations with solutions that meet both industry and regulatory expectations for data protection and integrity.

By aligning its operational controls with both SOC 2 Type 2 standards and HIPAA/HITECH requirements, ImageTrend ensures that its platform adheres to the highest levels of data protection and privacy—reinforcing the company's mission to deliver secure, compliant, and connected solutions for agencies across the continuum of care.

Customers can access ImageTrend's latest SOC 2 Type 2 report and related compliance documentation through the company's Trust Center. Reports are available under a current non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,100 customers across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

