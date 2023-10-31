2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Is A Blackout Standout

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's popular Palisade flagship SUV has added a new Calligraphy Night Edition to its 2024 lineup. The Calligraphy Night builds on the Palisade's successful range-topping Calligraphy model with a luxurious blackout theme for a uniquely sophisticated appeal. The 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition, which includes standard all-wheel drive, is available at Hyundai dealers now, starting at $54,935, including destination charges.

The 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition adds the following content to the Calligraphy model:

Mechanical Features

  • HTRAC® AWD
  • Downhill Brake Control
  • SNOW mode, TOW mode
  • AWD Lock

Exterior Features

  • Dark-tinted chrome radiator grille
  • Dark-tinted chrome rear bumper garnish
  • Dark-tinted rear H-logo
  • Dark-tinted rear PALISADE emblem
  • Gloss-black lower front and rear fascia
  • 20-inch black-liquid wheels
  • Black roof rails
  • Dark-tinted chrome door side moldings
  • Bodycolor door handles
  • Dark-tinted HTRAC® liftgate badge

Exterior Color Availability

  • Abyss Black
  • Hyper White  

Interior Features

  • Dark aluminum upper console trim
  • Exclusive dark, premium micro-suede seating surfaces
    • (replaces Nappa Leather seating surfaces on Calligraphy model)
  • Available exclusively with black interior

News Releases in Similar Topics

