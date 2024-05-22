2024 Hyundai Sonata Named Best Midsize Vehicle at Texas Auto Writers Association's Annual Auto Roundup

DECATUR, Texas, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Hyundai Sonata has been named the best midsize vehicle at the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) annual Auto Roundup held on April 23-24, 2024. The TAWA Auto Roundup is a significant event in the automotive industry, bringing together top automotive journalists from across Texas to evaluate the latest models based on criteria such as performance, value, safety, and overall appeal.

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata was photographed in California City, Calif. on Aug. 1, 2023.

This award recognizes the 2024 Hyundai Sonata for its exceptional design, advanced technology, superior performance, and outstanding value. Competing against a strong field of contenders, the Sonata impressed the TAWA judges with its innovative features, stylish aesthetics, and commitment to delivering an exceptional driving experience.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Texas Auto Writers Association," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The 2024 Hyundai Sonata embodies our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

"The Hyundai Sonata impressed our judges with its attention to detail throughout, like the color-matched switchgear for the windows and door locks as well as the built-in sunshades in the rear windows, said Cory Fourniquet, president, Texas Auto Writers Association. "Even though it sells in a segment that is dominated by a couple of heavy hitters, Hyundai does not shy away from the mid-size sedan market like other automakers who are discontinuing their sedans. It truly is wonderful to see that Hyundai is keeping competition alive in the segment. Not only that, but it beat out the newly unveiled 2025 Toyota Camry for this title."

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata stands out with its dynamic new design language, enhanced safety features, and a suite of advanced technologies. Featuring a bold and aerodynamic profile, the Sonata's design incorporates a new front fascia with a cascading grille, sleek LED headlights, and sharp character lines that convey a sense of motion even when standing still. With a choice of powerful and efficient engines, including a hybrid option, the Sonata delivers both spirited performance and excellent fuel economy, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of drivers.

