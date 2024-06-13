Hyundai Hope Donates $50,000 to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago to Support the Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago hosted its third child safety seat check at this year's Move for Kids walk and rally for patients, families, and neighbors at Busse Woods Forest Preserve in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. The event is part of their continued collaboration as Hyundai donates an additional $50,000 in support of the hospital's Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program.

Hyundai and Lurie Children’s Host Car Seat Safety Check Event. (left to right) Vanessa Perez, Hyundai Motor America, Ciara Calub, Hyundai Motor America, Justine Vitug, engineer, Hyundai North America Safety Office, Derrick Shannon, Hyundai Motor America, Amy Hill, director of unintentional injury prevention programs, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Andrew Lane, Hyundai Motor America, Catalina Zamora, buckle up program coordinator, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Kelly Aikens, Hyundai Motor America at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in Chicago on June 10, 2024. (Photo/Hyundai)

"Safety is our top priority for Hyundai, which includes providing safe vehicles as well as proper education of the importance of child seat safety and injury prevention measures," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our continued partnership with Lurie Children's represents our commitment to keeping our youngest passengers and other road users safe."

At the Move for Kids event, certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) inspected car seats for proper fit and installation, expiration dates, and manufacturer recalls. These technicians also provided safety recommendations to parents and caregivers, educating families on the correct use of child safety seats. If needed, some families received free replacement seats.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about nearly half of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used. When installed correctly, research shows that car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers.

"We are grateful for Hyundai's continued support of our work educating families about car seat safety. It's not just about preventing accidents; it's about saving lives. Through this generous donation, we are able to empower parents and caregivers to make informed choices that ensure every child's journey is as safe as possible," said Amy Hill, director of unintentional injury prevention programs, Lurie Children's.

Catalina Zamora, who leads car seat education through the Buckle Up Program, shared "Hyundai's generosity has enabled us to partner with community organizations in meeting the increasing demand for car seat safety resources, particularly among migrant families. It is rewarding to provide not only the education but the actual equipment to families in need."

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago provides superior pediatric care in a setting that offers the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, research and family-friendly design.

As the largest pediatric provider in the region with a 140-year legacy of excellence, kids and their families are at the center of all we do. www.luriechildrens.org

The Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Program strives to reduce the number of motor vehicle related injuries and fatalities among children in Chicago through community education and behavior change. Through monthly car seat workshops and car seat inspection stations as well as a network of over 15 community partners, the Buckle Up Program provides car seat education, car seat installation assistance, and low-cost car seats to at-risk families. Buckle Up Program | Lurie Children's (luriechildrens.org)

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

