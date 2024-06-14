Hyundai Wins Two Favorite Vehicle Awards From Midwest Automotive Media Association

IONIQ 5 N awarded favorite performance vehicle

Santa Fe awarded favorite family vehicle

Consensus pick of around 100 automotive media

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai led with two favorite vehicle awards at the Midwest Automotive Media Associations' (MAMA) recent Spring Rally in Elkhart Lake, WI. The award-winning, all-electric 2025 IONIQ 5 N was named Favorite Performance Vehicle, and the Hyundai Santa Fe was named Favorite Family Vehicle by MAMA's attending 100 media members. Each of the vehicles are now candidates for MAMA's Favorite Vehicle of the Year to be announced at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show. Around 80 new vehicles were evaluated at the Spring Rally by MAMA members.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is photographed in Irvine, CA., on Nov. 16, 2023.

"As we continue to celebrate Hyundai EVs being the most awarded in the industry, we are humbled to also be recognized for our redesigned Santa Fe," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Having the opportunity to showcase our newest vehicles at the recent MAMA Spring Rally provides Hyundai access to automotive press who represent hundreds of media outlets; we appreciate receiving two 'favorite vehicle' votes as a result."

"Hyundai's eclectic mix of new vehicles continues to impress both consumers and our organization's nationwide membership of journalists, analysts, and media professionals," said Robert Duffer, president, MAMA. "Hyundai not only brought home one coveted 'MAMA's Favorites' award, but two, showing the brand's commitment to having a winner in every segment possible. While the redesigned Santa Fe is surely a showstopper of a family hauler, the IONIQ 5 N proved its truly a high-performance track car around the infamous Road America circuit."

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association

Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) comprises about 240 automotive journalists and industry professionals from approximately 25 states and the District of Columbia. Though based in the Chicago area, MAMA welcomes members from all over. The organization's purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, current issues and new products in the auto industry.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com .

