2024 IAB Podcast Upfront: Demonstrating the Power of Podcast Advertising and Captivating Audiences

IAB Podcast Upfront Gathers Audio Leaders and Podcasting Companies to Spotlight the Growth and Future of Streaming Audio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past five years, podcasting has proven its potential as one of the fastest growing digital channels, providing brands influential and intimate ways to connect with audiences. On May 9, IAB will bring together brands, agencies, and media buyers to the 2024 IAB Podcast Upfront to get an exclusive preview of the latest and most innovative podcast programming with announcements from top podcast talent. The event will be held in New York City at 360 Madison Avenue (etc. venues) and virtually on IAB.com.

As the leading marketplace for streaming audio, IAB Podcast Upfront will explore key trends like the growth of niche audiences, diversity in podcasting, and podcasting's global expansion. Top podcast networks and audio publishers will share insights on the medium's acceleration and showcase its capabilities in driving return on investment (ROI).

IAB Podcast Upfront will be hosted by two leading voices in the podcast community, Jenna Kutcher, New York Times Bestselling Author and Host of "The Goal Digger" Podcast, and Rachel Rodgers, Entrepreneur, Investor, and Founder of Hello Seven. Both hosts' podcasts can be found on the YAP Media Network.

"With captivating programming and a passionate listener base, podcasting has cemented itself as a driving force in the marketplace, engaging over 135 million Americans each month," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB. "There's no better time for brands to stake their claim in both streaming audio and podcasting to help define the next era of growth."

Additionally, IAB will release its eighth annual IAB U.S. Podcast Advertising Revenue study, prepared for IAB by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC"), that quantifies the annual podcast advertising revenues generated over the past year and shows how podcast ad revenue has more than doubled since 2020.

"Reflecting on nearly two decades of its evolution, podcasting stands as a dynamic medium, and IAB has been at the forefront bringing buyers and publishers together, fostering confidence and amplifying investment," said Matt Shapo, Director, Digital Audio and Video, IAB. "At this year's IAB Podcast Upfront, we can expect presenters to highlight the latest monetization opportunities, technological advancements for brand-safety and suitability, and showcase exciting new content."

2024 IAB Podcast Upfront Agenda* Thursday, May 9 8:00 - 9:00 AM Networking Breakfast 9:00 - 9:05 AM Welcome Remarks 9:05 - 9:20 AM IAB Keynote 9:25 - 9:45 AM Presentation by Wondery 9:45 - 10:05 AM Presentation by iHeartPodcasts 10:05 - 10:20 AM Presentation by Acast 10:25 - 10:35 AM Presentation by NPR 10:35 - 11:20 AM Networking Break

(Sponsored by ESPN | Good Karma Brands) 11:20 - 11:40 AM Presentation by SiriusXM Media 11:40 - 12:00 PM Presentation by Libsyn Ads 12:05 - 12:15 PM Presentation by Paramount 12:15 - 12:25 PM Presentation by Seekr 12:30 - 1:35 PM Networking Lunch (Sponsored by ESPN | Good Karma Brands) 1:35 - 1:55 PM Building Communities with Podcasts 2:00 - 2:10 PM Presentation by WNYC Studios 2:10 - 2:20 PM Presentation by Pod Digital Media 2:25 - 2:45 PM Presentation by Cumulus Podcast Network 2:45 - 2:55 PM Presentation by Better Collective 2:55 - 3:35 PM Networking Break (Sponsored by ESPN | Good Karma Brands) 3:35 - 3:55 PM Presentation by The Daily Wire 4:00 - 4:10 PM Presentation by Claritas 4:10 - 4:20 PM Presentation by Sonoro Global Media 4:25 - 4:35 PM Presentation by YAP Media Network 4:35 - 4:55 PM Presentation by ESPN | Good Karma Brands 4:55 - 5:00 PM Closing Remarks 5:00 - 6:00 PM Networking Reception (Sponsored by ESPN | Good Karma Brands)

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website .

About IAB

