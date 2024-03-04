2024 Jeep® Gladiator Texas Trail Celebrates the Lone Star State

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

2024 Jeep® Gladiator Texas Trail

New 2024 Jeep® Gladiator Texas Trail debuts featuring 17-inch black-painted aluminum wheels, 32-inch mud-terrain tires and body-color hardtop

Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail's rugged exterior features unique Texas Trail hood and tailgate decals

Standard features include steel rock rails, body-color fender flares, black Mckinley-trimmed seats and black exterior accents

Ranked No. 1 for new-vehicle quality among midsize trucks in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study* (IQS), Jeep Gladiator delivers more capability, more technology, more refinement and more safety for 2024 while continuing to deliver best-in-class 4x4 payload of 1,725 pounds, unsurpassed towing of 7,700 pounds and multiple ways to experience open-air freedom

Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is available now for order in the state of Texas and has a starting MSRP of $48,090 (all prices exclude destination)

The Jeep® brand is blazing trails in Texas, the largest truck market in the country, by introducing the new 2024 Gladiator Texas Trail. Built as the first Texas Trail edition on the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator and based on the Gladiator Sport S trim, the Texas Trail is launching exclusively for the state of Texas, delivering personalized content for a distinct appearance combined with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.

"The Jeep brand fully appreciates that Texas is the largest Gladiator market in America in addition to being the country's largest truck market," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Gladiator special editions allow us to connect with our passionate customers, and this newest special edition builds on the success of the previous Gladiator Texas Trail, which was the fastest selling Gladiator model in Texas last year, selling nearly three times faster than the average Gladiator."

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is available now for order in the state of Texas and will start arriving in dealerships in May with a starting MSRP of $48,090 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination).

Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail

Bolstering the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator lineup, the Texas Trail pays homage to the largest Gladiator market in the country: Texas. The Gladiator Texas Trail features 17-inch black-painted aluminum wheels wrapped in 32-inch mud-terrain tires. These features, combined with the Jeep Command-Trac 4x4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, enhance the Gladiator Texas Trail's off-road capability.

This added capability is highlighted with a rugged exterior. The unique Texas Trail hood and tailgate decals include the year 1836 as a nod to the Texas Declaration of Independence. The Sport S-based Gladiator Texas Trail includes the following list of standard equipment:

Body-color hardtop

Black McKinley-trimmed seats

Steel rock rails

Keyless entry

Power heated mirrors

Power windows and door locks

Side-curtain airbags for the first and second rows

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning

12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen

Remote start system

Universal garage door opener

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Eight-speed automatic transmission

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator, ranked No. 1 for new-vehicle quality among midsize trucks in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) and engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep pickup trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility.

Featuring a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and a versatile cargo box, Gladiator Texas Trail is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Gladiator Texas Trail is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere.

Like every Jeep Gladiator, the Texas Trail is Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions, identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording.

The Gladiator Texas Trail is available in seven colors, black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red, High Velocity and Anvil.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail has a starting MSRP of $48,090 (not including $1,895 destination) and is currently available for order in the state of Texas.

*Jeep Gladiator received the lowest rate of reported problems in a tie among midsize pickups in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study of new vehicle owners' experiences after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys.

SOURCE Stellantis