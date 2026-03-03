Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram Unveil 'Declaration of Deals' Retail Campaign Supporting America250 Partnership, Ram to Launch First of America250 Limited Editions This Month

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram unveil “Declaration of Deals” retail campaign supporting America250 partnership.

"Declaration of Deals" includes 0% financing, or sales tax coverage plus 90 days no monthly payments, on select Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram models

Limited-edition America250 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram models to roll out in monthly consecutive drops, starting this month with Ram

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are the official automotive partners of the yearlong America250 celebration, marking the 250th birthday of the United States of America

To mark the launch of the "America Made Us" campaign and America250 partnership, Stellantis debuted an A250-themed building wrap at its North America headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

As the exclusive automotive partners of the America250 celebration, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram today announce the launch of "Declaration of Deals," a new national retail campaign offering compelling purchase incentives for qualified buyers.

Under the Declaration of Deals program, eligible customers can choose between:

0% APR financing; or

Sales tax covered by the brands on select qualifying models;

Plus no monthly payments for 90 days

The Declaration of Deals campaign is complemented by the rollout of limited-edition America250 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram models, with a new A250-edition vehicle debuting each month over the next four months (March – June) leading up to the official July 4, 2026, national celebration. Ram's America250 Appearance Package leads the series of limited-edition introductions with exclusive exterior badging, unique design elements and limited availability. Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep brand A250 vehicles will follow, showcasing distinctive attributes such as performance, capability and design innovation.

More information can be found at Chrysler.com, Dodge.com, Jeep.com and RamTrucks.com.

"Everyday, everywhere, with everyone, affordability is a topic of conversation. And in just a few months, our country will be celebrating a huge milestone," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy. "So, we figured this was the perfect time to celebrate our independence and our freedom by giving our customers the choice to either not pay interest or not pay taxes. After all, our country was founded on these principles 250 years ago."

Dealers nationwide will support Declaration of Deals with showroom displays, digital marketing assets and sales support materials designed to clearly communicate eligible models and incentive options.

The Declaration of Deals activation represents the first retail incentive under Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram's exclusive automotive partnership with America250. Through shared programming and coordinated marketing, the partnership amplifies consumer engagement with both the brands and the broader America250 mission to celebrate American ingenuity and progress.

"Our America250 partnership with iconic automotive brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram reflects our mission of advancing American stories of innovation and opportunity, while bringing meaningful value to consumers," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250.

In addition to the monthly America250 limited-edition vehicle drops, the four iconic Stellantis U.S. brands are playing a central role in the yearlong America250 celebration, including providing a fleet of vehicles that move America250 official events across the country.

The Declaration of Deals campaign is effective immediately and available for a limited time. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram dealer for specific details, eligibility criteria and model availability.

America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrated 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

