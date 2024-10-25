- EV9 praised for driving performance, value and capability

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 has been named Cars.com's "Top Pick: 3-Row Electric SUV." Chosen from a competitive lineup of electric vehicles across five categories—2-Row EV SUV, 3-Row EV SUV, Electric Car, Value EV, and Luxury EV—Cars.com editors highlighted that there isn't a three-row EV SUV on the market today that can compete with what the EV9 has to offer.

2024 Kia EV9 Awarded “Top Pick: 3-Row Electric SUV” By Cars.com

"The EV9 is an ideal vehicle for a family looking to get into a three-row electric vehicle," said Brian Normile, Cars.com's road test editor. "Its spaciousness, sleek styling and relative affordability make it a solid, and logical, purchase."

When selecting a winner, Cars.com editors evaluate user features, user-friendliness, driving enjoyment, utility, charging capabilities, and more, all of which reflect the qualities most important to today's shoppers. Cars.com judges praised the 2024 EV9's capabilities, features and affordability as leading factors for winning.

"We're thrilled to have the 2024 EV9 recognized as the leading three-row electric SUV by the experts at Cars.com," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "This award shines a spotlight on everything the EV9 brings to the table—and the fact that it's fully electric is an added bonus."

The EV9 offers generous interior volume and cargo space, towing capability1, rich interior appointments, and some of Kia's latest in-vehicle technology including vehicle system over-the-air updates2, ultra-wideband-based Digital Key3, and Onboard Power Generator (V2L) functionality4. Powered by a standard 76.1-kWh battery paired with a 160-kW (215-hp) motor, the EV9 features DC fast-charging compatibility. Optional upgrades include a 99.8-kWh battery in a single-motor configuration or a dual-motor setup that delivers 283 kW (379 hp) with torque vectoring all-wheel drive, generating 516 lb.-ft. of torque. When connected to a 350kW DC fast charger, the EV9 can charge from 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes5.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

