KIA AMERICA POSTS BEST-EVER NOVEMBER SALES.

News provided byKia America
Dec 02, 2025, 03:51 ET
- 72,002 units is the best November performance in company history, up 3-percent year-over-year
- Total sales set new year-to-date through November record, increasing 7-percent over the same period last year
- Highest-ever November sales for Carnival, Sportage and Seltos
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's total November sales of 72,002 units guarantees the fast-growing brand will achieve its third consecutive all-time best annual sales total. Year-to-date, total sales have increased by 7-percent over 2024. To date, Kia has sold 777,152 total units in the U.S. in 2025.
Five Kia models – K5 (+64 percent); Carnival (+46 percent); Sportage (+13 percent); Telluride (+8 percent); and Sorento (+2 percent) – posted notable year-to-date through November increases, with Carnival (+49 percent); Sportage (+12-percent); and Seltos (+23 percent) each setting new month of November sales records. Year-to-date sales of Kia's electrified models (+25 percent), sedans (+14 percent) and SUVs (+6 percent) increased over the same period last year, illustrating the popularity of the brand's diverse range of models and powertrains.
"As consumer demand shifts, Kia's diverse product lineup and growing hybrid portfolio has us on the verge of our third consecutive annual sales record," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "At the recent Los Angeles Auto Show, we unveiled the second-generation Telluride SUV featuring a more upscale design, an enhanced X-Pro model for improved off-road capability, and an all-new hybrid variant. Interest in the all-new Telluride is expanding beyond our current customer base, and we expect this positive momentum to carry into next year."
In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:
- Kia unveiled the next-generation 2027 Telluride SUV at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show. With greater overall length, more cargo space and interior roominess, along with a sanctuary-like cabin outfitted with features and materials typically found in luxury SUVs, the second-generation Telluride arrives standard with a turbocharged powertrain and will also be available with a turbocharged hybrid powertrain with up to 329 horsepower and has a rating of a Kia-estimated 35 MPG[1] combined.
- IONNA, the joint venture and nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging network, is celebrating a swell in the California wave, first announced last May, with a planned investment of more than $250 million in infrastructure across the Golden State over the next three years.
- The 2026 Sportage SUV received the TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating in the latest crash test evaluations conducted by the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the organization's highest level of safety recognition. The designation applies to 2026 Kia Sportage models built after May 2025.
|
MONTH OF NOVEMBER
|
NOVEMBER YTD
|
Model
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
EV9
|
918
|
2155
|
14,032
|
20066
|
EV6
|
603
|
1,887
|
12,188
|
19,604
|
K4/Forte
|
9,321
|
11,005
|
126,919
|
127,867
|
K5
|
6,430
|
6,378
|
66,642
|
40,672
|
Soul
|
3,280
|
4,031
|
47,679
|
48,747
|
Niro
|
5,230
|
1,624
|
28,037
|
28,302
|
Seltos
|
6,286
|
3,778
|
51,973
|
56,221
|
Sportage
|
15,795
|
14,051
|
165,954
|
146,490
|
Sorento
|
6,723
|
8,705
|
87,433
|
85,722
|
Telluride
|
10,054
|
11,568
|
111,123
|
103,016
|
Carnival
|
7,362
|
4,925
|
65,172
|
44,561
|
Total
|
72,002
|
70,107
|
777,152
|
723,185
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert
* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
[1] Not official EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.
SOURCE Kia America
Share this article