KIA AMERICA POSTS BEST-EVER NOVEMBER SALES.

72,002 units is the best November performance in company history, up 3-percent year-over-year

Total sales set new year-to-date through November record, increasing 7-percent over the same period last year

Highest-ever November sales for Carnival, Sportage and Seltos

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's total November sales of 72,002 units guarantees the fast-growing brand will achieve its third consecutive all-time best annual sales total. Year-to-date, total sales have increased by 7-percent over 2024. To date, Kia has sold 777,152 total units in the U.S. in 2025.

Five Kia models – K5 (+64 percent); Carnival (+46 percent); Sportage (+13 percent); Telluride (+8 percent); and Sorento (+2 percent) – posted notable year-to-date through November increases, with Carnival (+49 percent); Sportage (+12-percent); and Seltos (+23 percent) each setting new month of November sales records. Year-to-date sales of Kia's electrified models (+25 percent), sedans (+14 percent) and SUVs (+6 percent) increased over the same period last year, illustrating the popularity of the brand's diverse range of models and powertrains.

"As consumer demand shifts, Kia's diverse product lineup and growing hybrid portfolio has us on the verge of our third consecutive annual sales record," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "At the recent Los Angeles Auto Show, we unveiled the second-generation Telluride SUV featuring a more upscale design, an enhanced X-Pro model for improved off-road capability, and an all-new hybrid variant. Interest in the all-new Telluride is expanding beyond our current customer base, and we expect this positive momentum to carry into next year."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:

Kia unveiled the next-generation 2027 Telluride SUV at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show. With greater overall length, more cargo space and interior roominess, along with a sanctuary-like cabin outfitted with features and materials typically found in luxury SUVs, the second-generation Telluride arrives standard with a turbocharged powertrain and will also be available with a turbocharged hybrid powertrain with up to 329 horsepower and has a rating of a Kia-estimated 35 MPG[1] combined.

IONNA, the joint venture and nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging network, is celebrating a swell in the California wave, first announced last May, with a planned investment of more than $250 million in infrastructure across the Golden State over the next three years.

The 2026 Sportage SUV received the TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating in the latest crash test evaluations conducted by the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the organization's highest level of safety recognition. The designation applies to 2026 Kia Sportage models built after May 2025.









MONTH OF NOVEMBER NOVEMBER YTD Model 2025 2024 2025 2024 EV9 918 2155 14,032 20066 EV6 603 1,887 12,188 19,604 K4/Forte 9,321 11,005 126,919 127,867 K5 6,430 6,378 66,642 40,672 Soul 3,280 4,031 47,679 48,747 Niro 5,230 1,624 28,037 28,302 Seltos 6,286 3,778 51,973 56,221 Sportage 15,795 14,051 165,954 146,490 Sorento 6,723 8,705 87,433 85,722 Telluride 10,054 11,568 111,123 103,016 Carnival 7,362 4,925 65,172 44,561 Total 72,002 70,107 777,152 723,185

