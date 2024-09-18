2024 Latin Biz Today's Spectrum of Success Event Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Mercy University School of Business

Network with Latino Leaders, Learn How to Grow Your Business, Enjoy Great Cuban Food and Dance to the Salsa Rhythms of Tito Puente Jr. and his Latin Jazz Orchestra. Remaining Tickets are 25% OFF while they last!

CROTON ON HUDSON, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Latin Biz Today and Mercy University have joined forces to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latino business community. Latin Biz Today Spectrum of Success Event is a celebration of Latino work, life, and culture. In addition to great food and music, attendees will be inspired by keynote speaker Ruben A. Medina, Founding Partner and Managing Director at RC Solutions in White Plains, NY, and will learn from a panel of business experts with representatives from the finance, technology, sports, medical, and food industries.

When/Where

The event will take place on September 19, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Mercy University Rotunda, Westchester Campus, 555 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Transportation: access by car (555 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY, parking is free), Metro North Railroad (Hudson Line to: Ardsley-on-Hudson station; the Rotunda is a 10 minute walk from the station, or Westchester Beeline Bus.

"We're excited to share a fun-filled, packed evening to capture core business knowledge to overcome today's challenges, be inspired, and celebrate Hispanic culture. Join us for a memorable evening," said Tina Trevino, Partner and Vice President, Community Relations, Latin Biz Today.

Miri Rodriguez, Latin Biz Today, partner, Storyteller: "We're thrilled to honor talent entrepreneur Anthony Ramirez II with the Latin Business Spirit Award, capture inspiration from keynote Ruben Medina, Latin rhythms from Tito Puente Jr and his band.

Attendee: Vic Ruvolo, former ad agency exec (on AT&T), currently Director, Ad Sales Healthline Media. "Great time last night. I imagine you received a lot of amazing feedback. The agenda was star studded, informative and entertaining! Congrats!!"

"Mercy University is proud to partner with Latin Biz Today to bring the Hispanic community to our campus," said Mercy's President Susan Parish. "We're the region's largest private Hispanic-Serving Institution. Half of our undergraduate students are Hispanic and often the first in their families to attend college."

Ten reasons you'll have an evening to remember:

Dance and listen to live cool salsa rhythms with Tito Puente Jr. & band leader Willy Rodriguez and their 8-piece band Network with business leaders, small business owners, and vendors Indulge in authentic Cuban cuisine, provided by The Cube Inn Enjoy New York State wine and local craft beers courtesy of the Bronx Beer Hall, Meet inspirational keynote speaker Ruben A. Medina Get tips on how to start or grow your business from our Expert Business Panel: Moderator: NFTE executive Liliana Pichardo ; Panelists: Chis Padilla (IT executive), Joseph Steranka (former PGA CEO , sports industry), Maria Trusa (medical industry), Marj Webber (financial expert) Celebrate the presentation of the 2024 Latin Business Spirit Award. This year's awardee is entrepreneur Anthony Ramirez II Work, Life Culture & Wellness insights Learn about the International Salsa Museum from Co-founder Will Rodriguez Participate in raffle drawings

And much, much more…

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, inspiration, and celebration. Tickets are available now at Eventbrite. Use promo code LBTMercy25 to get 25% off while tickets last.

Note: You must be 21 or over to drink alcoholic beverages (state or federal ID required).

About Latin Business Today:

Latin Business Today, LLC, is a national bilingual multimedia platform that blends coverage of work-life-culture lifestyle with high-level expertise rooted in the trusted advisor legacy of mentorship and success of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez. Latin Business Today serves as a resource for the Latino business community, seeking to address actual challenges with real solutions. With a team of experts that includes over 200 of the "best and brightest" exemplary mentors-contributors, along with a nationally recognized advisory board, Latin Business Today is a key resource to find solutions for today's rapidly changing market with a Latino nuance. Visit: Latin Business Today on Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter

About Mercy University

Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu .

