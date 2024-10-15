2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

News provided byRawlings
Oct 15, 2024, 11:45 ET
ESPN to broadcast exclusive show unveiling Gold Glove winners Sunday, Nov. 3
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the finalists for the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position as finalists in 2011. This season, the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals lead the AL with four finalists each, and the Arizona Diamondbacks top the NL with five finalists.
"The announcement of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists each year creates so much excitement for our brand and the sport of baseball, not to mention for the talented athletes that are selected as the top defenders at their respective positions," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. "We look forward to recognizing the winners of the highly coveted Rawlings Gold Glove Awards in a few weeks, but until then, we'll enjoy the banter amongst fans as to who is most deserving at each position."
To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.
To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings will select one utility winner from each League.
2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – American League
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
P
|
Cole Ragans
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Seth Lugo
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Griffin Canning
|
Los Angeles Angels
|
C
|
Freddy Fermin
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Cal Raleigh
|
Seattle Mariners
|
Jake Rogers
|
Detroit Tigers
|
1B
|
Ryan Mountcastle
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Nathaniel Lowe
|
Texas Rangers
|
Carlos Santana
|
Minnesota Twins
|
2B
|
Nicky Lopez
|
Chicago White Sox
|
Marcus Semien
|
Texas Rangers
|
Andrés Giménez
|
Cleveland Guardians
|
3B
|
Ernie Clement
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|
José Ramírez
|
Cleveland Guardians
|
Alex Bregman
|
Houston Astros
|
SS
|
Bobby Witt Jr.
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Anthony Volpe
|
New York Yankees
|
Brayan Rocchio
|
Cleveland Guardians
|
LF
|
Alex Verdugo
|
New York Yankees
|
Colton Cowser
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Steven Kwan
|
Cleveland Guardians
|
CF
|
Jarren Duran
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Jake Meyers
|
Houston Astros
|
Daulton Varsho
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|
RF
|
Wilyer Abreu
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Juan Soto
|
New York Yankees
|
Jo Adell
|
Los Angeles Angels
|
Util
|
Mauricio Dubón
|
Houston Astros
|
Willi Castro
|
Minnesota Twins
|
Dylan Moore
|
Seattle Mariners
2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – National League
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
P
|
Luis Severino
|
New York Mets
|
Zack Wheeler
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Chris Sale
|
Atlanta Braves
|
C
|
Patrick Bailey
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Gabriel Moreno
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|
Will Smith
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
1B
|
Bryce Harper
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Matt Olson
|
Atlanta Braves
|
Christian Walker
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|
2B
|
Ketel Marte
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|
Brice Turang
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|
Bryson Stott
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
3B
|
Nolan Arenado
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Ryan McMahon
|
Colorado Rockies
|
Matt Chapman
|
San Francisco Giants
|
SS
|
Masyn Winn
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Dansby Swanson
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Ezequiel Tovar
|
Colorado Rockies
|
LF
|
Ian Happ
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|
Brandon Marsh
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
CF
|
Jacob Young
|
Washington Nationals
|
Brenton Doyle
|
Colorado Rockies
|
Blake Perkins
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|
RF
|
Jake McCarthy
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|
Sal Frelick
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|
Mike Yastrzemski
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Util
|
Kiké Hernández
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Brendan Donovan
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Jared Triolo
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
The 2024 finalists include seven former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and ten former winners in the National League.
Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Sunday, Nov. 3, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each league to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.
Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 9:30 p.m. ET and will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 8.
About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.
About Rawlings®
Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.
Rawlings is the official glove, baseball, helmet and faceguard, and base of Major League Baseball, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA and NAIA, and the official softball of the NJCAA. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.
SOURCE Rawlings
