2024 Sands Shopping Carnival Draws Record-Breaking 120,000 Visits

The Sands Shopping Carnival has welcomed over 540,000 visitors since its 2020 debut, becoming an annual signature event for Sands China. It offers residents and tourists an exciting weekend destination while supporting the Macao SAR government's 'tourism+' strategy, and provides a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers to boost post-pandemic economic revival – creating synergy by featuring both local and international brands at one event.

Now in its fifth year, the carnival offered visitors more than 580 booths to browse – with an unprecedented 325 booths dedicated to local SME suppliers – across nine exhibition zones: Sands retailers; household products; parenting and family; gourmet and wine; food court; green living; Macao cultural and creative; play and fun; and Macao specialties and souvenirs.

The carnival featured a selection of MOP 1 products each day, as well as extensive discounts of up to 90 percent off from international brands. Free shuttle service and free parking ensured convenient access to the carnival for residents and tourists.

The Sands Cares Ambassadors were on site accompanying members of community groups to enjoy some of the attractions. They took members of the Caritas Macau Fountain of Love and Joy Integrated Family Service Center to experience go-karting and to play at some of the carnival's game booths, and also accompanied parents and children from Macau Child Development Association to join the carnival's BOC Smart Kids Presents: Little Master Chef Workshop. The always popular food-prep and decorating activity drew in over 530 participants during the carnival, where Sands China's food and beverage team led children and parents to work together on tacos, spring rolls, sushi, and more.

At the carnival's Food Court, four social enterprises that offer vocational training for their service users sold food and drinks: Corner of Portuguese Cuisine, Fuhong Society of Macau; the Macau Association for Intellectual Development Services' Sam Meng Chi Snack Shop; Macau Special Olympics' Dream of Sexagenarian group; and the Association of Rehabilitation of Drug Abusers through their project Hold On to Hope. At the Gourmet and Wine zone, Tung Sin Tong ran a booth offering herbal tea and soup packs. The carnival was an opportunity for these projects to gain exposure in the local commercial market and create job opportunities for their members.

At the carnival's Macao Cultural and Creative zone, 10 community organisations ran booths: Fuhong Society of Macau, the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau, Everyone Stray Dogs Macau Volunteer Group, Macau Special Olympics, the Macau Association for Intellectual Development Services, The Corner Shop of Richmond Fellowship of Macau, The Methodist Church Macau, Sheng Kung Hui Youth Works, Noah Family Mutual Aid Association, and Bosco Green Store of Bosco Youth Service Network.

Throughout the carnival, a group of Macau Special Olympics members had the chance to role-play as news reporters and editors – doing interviews, taking photographs, and shooting video – so they could then write, edit and do post-production for their news reports.

The ICBC ePay Presents: National Essence: Hanfu Styling Contest crowned its winners, as did the new Bank of Communications Presents: Rising Stars: 2024 Kids Talent Showdown, both attracting participants from the Greater Bay Area and enriching the carnival with spectacular entertainment.

The carnival operated with environmental awareness in mind, in line with the goals of the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy. Local NGO Green Future, along with a group of Sands ECO360 Ambassadors, demonstrated effective methods for recycling cardboard, plastic and metal to exhibitors, teaching them practical knowledge and techniques for recycling. In addition, items such as used laundry baskets and weighing scales were given away to visitors with any spending at a dedicated counter during the carnival.

The 2024 Sands Shopping Carnival was held in support of the Macao SAR government's economic revival efforts. It was organised by Sands China Ltd. and co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce, with the full support of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, and the Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute. It was sponsored by Macau, ICBC (Macau), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Macau Branch, and BNU.

