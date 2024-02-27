2024 STATE OF THE CULINARY TOURISM INDUSTRY REPORT RELEASED

World Food Travel Association

27 Feb, 2024

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Food Travel Association (WFTA), the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism, announced today that its "2024 State of the Industry (SOTI) – Food & Beverage Tourism" report has been released and is now available as a free download.

The SOTI report is the WFTA's annual bellwether assessment and analysis of the food and beverage tourism industry (also known as culinary tourism or gastronomy tourism). Every year, the Association interviews leading industry experts and provides expert analysis in the form of this thought leadership report. This year, twelve trends are discussed and broadly cover developments in authenticity; localism; sustainability; diversity; AI; consumer behavior; influencers; health and wellness; social media; and customer loyalty.

The report is used by businesses, organizations and tourism offices to inform their strategy, marketing and related planning decisions over the coming 12 months. The report is oriented for professionals in the food, beverage, tourism and hospitality industries. Academics and researchers may also find the content of value.

Interested parties can learn more or download a free copy of the report in English, French, Spanish, Italian or Portuguese from this link.

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) is a global, non-profit, non-political organization whose mission is to work with destination marketers and their stakeholders to facilitate the discovery and appreciation of unique culinary cultures by travelers.. Founded in 2003, the WFTA is the world's leading authority on gastronomy tourism and the global voice of the industry. Every year, the WFTA provides insights, resources, tools, research, and events to a network of 150,000 professionals in over 150 countries to help the industry grow. The Association's knowledge, tools, and training assist professionals, organizations, and destinations in leveraging their culinary culture and heritage to create a stronger sense of place, which increases visitor arrivals, strengthens a destination's brand equity, boosts local pride, generates export demand for the area's food and beverage products, and makes a significant local economic impact.

Media Contact: Erik Wolf (+44) 7827 582 554 [email protected]

News Releases in Similar Topics

