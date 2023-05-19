2024 Toyota Tacoma Makes Debut on the Big Island, Hawaii

Toyota Motor North America

19 May, 2023, 16:50 ET

  • Tacoma's standard i-FORCE turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine produces up to 278 horsepower, 317 lb.-ft. of torque.
  • Available i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain produces 326 horsepower, 465 lb.-ft. of torque.
  • All-new Trailhunter is a factory-developed overlanding rig built from the ground up with the latest integrated off-road equipment from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID. 
  • Designed, engineered, and assembled for North America.

KONA, Hawaii, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma made its world premiere last night in Pauko, Hawaii, introducing the world to the fourth generation of the best-selling mid-size pickup of the last 18 years. Toyota group vice president and general manager Dave Christ introduced the new truck alongside Tacoma chief engineer Sheldon Brown and CALTY president Kevin Hunter.  

2024 Toyota Tacoma Makes Debut on the Big Island, Hawaii
2024 Toyota Tacoma Makes Debut on the Big Island, Hawaii

"With even more off-road capability and the quality, durability, and reliability that our customers expect along with a host of options for every owner, we're confident that Tacoma will remain the top choice for mid-size pickup buyers when it arrives later this year," says Toyota group vice president and general manager Dave Christ.

The all-new Tacoma is built on Toyota's TNGA-F global truck platform and features an available new multilink rear suspension. Customers have the choice of two new powerful and efficient four-cylinder powertrains and the i-FORCE MAX hybrid that produces 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque. Tacoma also introduces the world to the all-new Trailhunter grade that is a factory-developed overlander with integrated components from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID.

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to working toward a carbon neutral future, Tacoma i-FORCE MAX is the latest hybrid offering in Toyota's lineup to wear the Beyond Zero badge. Today, Toyota offers 15 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from. With eleven hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle, and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai, Toyota provides more choices than any other automaker for customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

Click here to watch the reveal and here for the all the details and full press kit on the 2024 Tacoma.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships. 

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com

