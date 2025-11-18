More jobs, investments in Toyota's West Virginia, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee plants

Hybrid-electric Corollas coming to Mississippi

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota's U.S. manufacturing presence is expanding again to meet growing demand for hybrid vehicles. As a part of Toyota's recent commitment to invest up to $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, the company announces a $912 million investment and 252 new jobs across five manufacturing plants to increase hybrid capacity and bring hybrid-electric Corollas to its production lineup.

Toyota Boosts Hybrid Production with $912 Million Investment Creating 252 New U.S. Manufacturing Jobs

This investment in Toyota's plants in West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and Missouri further builds on the company's ongoing commitment to reinvesting profits in its U.S. operations.

"Customers are embracing Toyota's hybrid vehicles, and our U.S. manufacturing teams are gearing up to meet that growing demand," said Kevin Voelkel, senior vice president, manufacturing operations. "Toyota's philosophy is to build where we sell, and by adding more American jobs and investing across our U.S. footprint, we continue to stay true to that philosophy."

A state-by-state look at the new investments, totaling $912 million and 252 new jobs:

Toyota West Virginia: $453 million, 80 jobs

Toyota's Buffalo, W.V. plant will add 80 jobs to increase assembly of 4-cylinder hybrid-compatible engines, sixth-generation hybrid transaxles and rear motor stators. The expansion, which will begin production in 2027, also includes new shift patterns for greater efficiency. Toyota West Virginia assembles more than one million engines, transmissions and hybrid transaxles annually and represents a $3.3 billion investment.

Toyota Kentucky: $204.4 million, 82 jobs

Toyota's largest plant globally, located in Georgetown, Ky., will add 82 jobs and install an all-new machining line for 4-cylinder hybrid-compatible engines, lining off in 2027. The powertrain facility can assemble up to 700,000 units annually. Toyota Kentucky employs nearly 10,000 team members and represents an investment exceeding $11 billion.

Toyota Mississippi: $125 million

Toyota's Blue Springs, Miss. plant will add the hybrid-electric Corolla – marking the first electrified Corollas assembled in the U.S. The plant employs 2,400 and represents a $1.3 billion investment.

Toyota Tennessee: $71.4 million, 33 jobs

Toyota's casting plant in Jackson, Tenn. will add 33 jobs to increase production of hybrid transaxle cases and housings and engine blocks for hybrid vehicles. The investment includes three all-new production lines and will increase production capacity by nearly 500,000 units annually. Production on the new lines will start in 2027 and 2028. The plant represents a $497 million investment.

Toyota Missouri: $57.1 million, 57 jobs

Toyota's casting plant in Troy, Mo. will add 57 jobs and a new cylinder head production line for hybrid vehicles. The new line, which will start production in 2027, will increase plant capacity by more than 200,000 cylinder heads annually and bring the total investment to $629 million.

Toyota's Commitment to the U.S.

This investment supports Toyota's broader goal to invest up to $10 billion over five years in U.S. manufacturing. Currently, Toyota assembles about half of the vehicles it sells in the U.S., with North American manufacturing facilities assembling more than three-quarters (76 percent) of the vehicles it sells in the U.S.

Toyota's multi-pathway powertrain approach continues to drive steady growth in electrified vehicles, including hybrids, plug-ins and all electric, which now account for nearly 50 percent of the company's U.S. sales.

"We're proud of our plant's continued growth and honored to help lead Toyota's transition into a mobility company," said Alivia Luikart, team member, Toyota West Virginia. "Our future is bright, and it's rewarding to know that our company has faith in our ability and trusts our team to drive Toyota forward."

Beyond its manufacturing investments, Toyota is also actively preparing the workforce of the future. The Toyota USA Foundation recently launched Driving Possibilities, a $110 million initiative to support PreK-12 education and beyond. The long-term program aims to close educational gaps through innovative, hands-on STEM learning while addressing the essential needs of students and families.

Additional Quotes

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey: "Toyota's continued investment in West Virginia demonstrates that our workforce, business climate, and communities deliver real results for companies. This investment, which creates 80 new jobs for hard working West Virginians, reflects a strong confidence in our people and in the strength of our economy. We are proud to see Toyota continue to grow in the Mountain State as they build world-class technology and drive the future of American manufacturing. I want to thank Toyota for believing in our workers, our communities, and our shared future."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear: "I want to thank Toyota for once again investing in our people and the company's largest global manufacturing facility in Georgetown. The Kentucky-Toyota partnership has driven decades of success, and I am proud to see that relationship grow even stronger."

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves: "Toyota's $125 million investment is another tremendous win for our state. Mississippi's manufacturing prowess is unmatched, and our people consistently deliver high-quality products to the marketplace. Thank you to Toyota for its continued commitment to our state."

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee: "Toyota's continued investment in the Volunteer State is a testament to Tennessee's unmatched business climate and highly skilled workforce. As their operations grow, we're proud that more Tennesseans will have the opportunity to build a career with one of the world's leading manufacturers."

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe: "We're proud to see Toyota continuing to grow in our state through such a significant investment in the Troy facility. This commitment is further proof of Missouri's status as an ideal location for leading automotive manufacturers. We congratulate Toyota on its success and look forward to the ongoing benefits it will provide for hardworking Missourians in Troy."

U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller, West Virginia: "Toyota's $453 million investment in the Buffalo, W.V. plant is a testament to the incredible work already being done at the facility and a vote of confidence in our state's workforce. I am thrilled they are expanding their operations in my district to increase hybrid engine production beyond the 1 million engines currently being produced annually. This incredible investment will bring 80 new, high-quality jobs to the community. This announcement comes on the heels of Toyota's previous commitment to develop a new on-site childcare center for their employees at the facility. Toyota continues to invest in their workforce and enrich our communities. I couldn't be happier to have them here in West Virginia!"

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr, Kentucky: "I commend Toyota for their strong commitment to American workers through their new, $912 million investment in the United States, including $204.4 million for the Georgetown plant right in the heart of Kentucky. As the largest vehicle manufacturing facility in the world, the Georgetown facility employs over 10,000 Kentuckians and will continue to grow and thrive thanks to this investment. Toyota's expansion across the country will create hundreds of good-paying jobs, strengthen America's manufacturing base, and drive economic growth in our communities. I thank Toyota for their continued commitment to investing in the United States and advancing American manufacturing."

U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Kentucky: "I've always supported more investment coming to the Bluegrass State, and Toyota's plan to invest over $204 million and create 82 additional jobs is great news. I'm so proud that Kentucky is home to Toyota's largest manufacturing plant and look forward to their continued innovation and positive impact on our local economies for years to come."

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, Mississippi: "Companies increase investment for one reason: They identify success and want to see even more. Toyota's Blue Springs plant is getting the recognition it deserves for a legacy of quality and reliability. I look forward to working with Toyota to implement this new investment, which will create jobs, boost economic development, and give Mississippi more opportunities to succeed."

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi: "Toyota has long been an outstanding company and valued community partner to have in Mississippi, and this latest investment in the Blue Springs plant is further proof of its commitment to our state. We can all look forward to an even greater Toyota presence in north Mississippi as its hybrid-electric cars roll off the line and into driveways across the country."

U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, Tennessee: "Toyota's expansion of its Jackson, TN facility demonstrates the company's commitment to West Tennessee. This investment will add quality jobs, reinforcing Toyota's ongoing role as a major employer in our community. West Tennessee continues to be an attractive place to live, work, and raise a family thanks to our leadership at the local, state, and federal levels. Congratulations to Madison County for the growth in your community and thank you to Toyota for your dedication to our economy."

U.S. Congressman Sam Graves, Missouri: "Toyota plays a vital role in the Lincoln County community, and I'm thrilled that they have chosen their Troy facility for this expansion. This major investment and the jobs it brings is great news for North Missouri."

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

To help inspire the next generation for careers in advanced manufacturing, Toyota launched its in-person tour booking platform and virtual tour experience at www.TourToyota.com allowing guests to schedule a live tour to see several of our U.S. manufacturing facilities in action or visit all plants virtually from anywhere around the globe.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Toyota West Virginia

George Gannon

[email protected]

Toyota Kentucky

Kim Ogle

[email protected]

Toyota Mississippi

Tiffannie Hedin

[email protected]

Toyota Tennessee & Toyota Missouri

Leah Almeling

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America