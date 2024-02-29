2024 USF2000 RACING SEASON SEES UNIQUE PARTNERSHIP WITH JOEY BRIENZA II

Brienza II partners with Huntsman Mental Health Foundation to build mental health awareness

BROWNSBURG, Ind., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American driver Joey Brienza II has teamed up with Huntsman Mental Health Foundation (HMHF) for the 2024 USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire season to help build community awareness and highlight resources that are available to anyone struggling with their mental health.

Huntsman Mental Health Foundation began with a passionate commitment by the Huntsman family to address the mental health crisis in the United States, and today, stands as a formidable force striving to create a world where every individual's mental well-being is cherished, and support is readily available. Huntsman Mental Health Foundation will be featured prominently on the sidepod on Brienza's #91 Exclusive Autosport Tatuus USF-22.

"I am very excited to announce my partnership with the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation," Brienza stated. "With mental health being such a prevalent issue now, teaming up with the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is something I am very passionate and excited about. It's important for me to bring awareness to my generation that there are resources and tools for anyone who is struggling with mental health."

"We are grateful to welcome Huntsman Mental Health Foundation to Joey's program for the 2024 season," said Exclusive Autosport owner Michael Duncalfe. "We are proud to be a part of a program that serves such an important mission and assists in spreading awareness about mental health, the resources available and the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation."

"In tackling mental health challenges, we must dare to dream big," said Joe Stampe, CEO of Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, "We're so grateful for Joey's willingness to raise funds in support of mental health. Because Joey is willing to utilize his platform in the racing community, we have a unique opportunity to amplify awareness, break down barriers, and inspire action around mental health. Together, we can drive meaningful changes and move the needle on mental health for generations to come."

Huntsman Mental Health Foundation and Joey have launched a Text to Give campaign. Individuals can text "Joey" to 50155 to support Joey's campaign to bring awareness to mental health.

About Huntsman Mental Health Foundation

Huntsman Mental Health Foundation supports Huntsman Mental Health Institute and its mission to transform mental health care through community, research, clinical, and education initiatives. Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is working toward a world where mental wellness is accessible to all and where funding is not an obstacle on the path to well-being by leveraging the power of philanthropic support to break down the barriers that hinder mental wellness, both regionally and nationally. Learn more at: hmhf.org and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Exclusive Autosport

Exclusive Autosport (EA) is a professional racing team dedicated to the success of its drivers in open-wheel formula car competition in North America. EA operates teams in the USF Pro Championships Presented by Continental Tire, in the USF Juniors Presented by Continental Tire, USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire, and the USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire to develop young racers for advancement up their internal ladder system. Exclusive Autosport's drivers have secured numerous championships, race wins, podium finishes, and pole positions, as well as Rookie of the Year awards. Exclusive Management Inc., the team's parent company, has enjoyed great success in both open-wheel and sports car racing and has worked with standout drivers. Their mission is to develop drivers and prepare them for the upper echelons of professional motorsport.

