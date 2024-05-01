SadieB Pledges to Support Mental Health Program Through Huntsman Mental Health Foundation

SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SadieB, the personal care brand dedicated to inspiring girls while supporting mental hygiene, has kicked off Mental Health Awareness Month by teaming up with Huntsman Mental Health Foundation to provide support to young girls who are facing mental health challenges in their daily lives.

Through this partnership, SadieB pledges to donate 1% of its annual revenue to Huntsman Mental Health Foundation to benefit the West High School Clinic, a school-based health center (SBHC) in Salt Lake City, Utah. The clinic addresses the physical, mental, and behavioral health needs of students aged 12-19 and is staffed by University of Utah employees. Data from the School-Based Health Alliance show that students who can access care at SBHCs like the West High School Clinic were 21 times more likely to seek mental health services and less likely to report suicidal ideation. SadieB will also provide its products, now available nationwide at Target, to the clinic alongside future Huntsman Mental Health Foundation events and programs.

"Partnering with Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is an incredible next step for SadieB to address the girls' mental health crisis," said Sadie Bowler, CEO, and co-founder of SadieB. "We are so excited to amplify their incredible resources with girls nationwide and support an organization leading change in mental health research."

Beginning on May 1st, online shoppers can round up their purchases on SadieB.co to support the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation's mission to transform mental health care through community, research, clinical, and education initiatives. As part of this program, Huntsman Mental Health Foundation and SadieB have also launched a Text to Give campaign. Individuals can text "SadieB" to 50155 to support SadieB's campaign to bring awareness to mental health and support in expanding high school mental health clinics.

"We are honored to be partnering with organizations like Huntsman Mental Health Foundation making such a meaningful impact in mental health treatment and research. As a key aspect of our partnership, SadieB's support will be directed towards Huntsman Mental Health Institute programs that provide essential resources to young people navigating mental health crises," said Abby Bowler, President, and co-founder of SadieB.

"Nationally, young people are facing significant mental health challenges like never before, and often funding is a barrier to accessing resources. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sadie and Abby for their generous contribution to Huntsman Mental Health Foundation," said Becky Pickle, CEO of Huntsman Mental Health Foundation. "Their support is invaluable in helping us advance our mission to create a world where physical health and mental health are valued together equally."

SadieB was launched with 16 products – including shampoos, conditioners, body washes and body sprays – with support from the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, a top-10-ranked entrepreneurship program at the University of Utah. All students at the University of Utah are welcome to participate in programs offered by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, including workshops and makerspace for the Lassonde Studios residential community. The institute also offers Lassonde for Life, a program for all alumni of the University of Utah, and the unique Master of Business Creation program for graduates who want personal support to grow a business.

About SadieB:

SadieB introduces Girl Care, a combination of personal care and daily mental hygiene. As a girl-owned brand, their mission is to create products from a girl's perspective that meet the specific needs of girls striving for their goals. As an environmentally responsible brand, SadieB's products are cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan, and contained in 85% recycled bottles, with no sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes, or synthetic fragrances.

About Huntsman Mental Health Foundation:

Huntsman Mental Health Foundation supports Huntsman Mental Health Institute and its mission to transform mental health care through community, research, clinical, and education initiatives. Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is working toward a world where mental wellness is accessible to all and where funding is not an obstacle on the path to well-being by leveraging the power of philanthropic support to break down the barriers that hinder mental wellness, both regionally and nationally. Learn more at: hmhf.org and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

