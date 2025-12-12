MACAO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From AI and robotics to VR gloves and PetPhones, the AIE Expo, hosted by the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC), captivates global audiences with bold, boundary-pushing innovations.

Swipe through a world where machines think, devices care, and smart living redefines how we connect, work, and play.

2025 AIE unveiled: A glimpse into smart living

SOURCE China Electronics Chamber of Commerce