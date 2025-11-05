2025 BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program Recipients Announced to Support U.S. Small Businesses

15 grants of $10,000 each help business owners achieve real financial progress across BMO's U.S. footprint

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BMO, in collaboration with Deloitte, today announced the 2025 recipients of its BMO Celebrating Women grant program—an initiative that empowers small business owners and entrepreneurs to make real financial progress.

This year, BMO awarded $150,000 in grants to 15 businesses supporting the advancement of women across its U.S. footprint, fueling product launches, market expansion and job creation.

"At BMO, we know the key to strong communities is a thriving small business sector, and entrepreneurs like these grant recipients are the backbone of that growth engine. BMO is proud to offer expert advice to fuel all of a business owners' growth aspirations – it's one way we support thriving economies wherever we do business," said Carolyn Booth, Head of U.S. Personal & Business Banking, BMO. "This year's outstanding recipients have detailed how they support the advancement of women and their plans for future success. We're honored to support them with capital, resources and mentorship to help translate those plans into long-term impact."

"Deloitte is proud to support the BMO Celebrating Women grant program and the remarkable small business owners in the U.S. who are committed to promoting entrepreneurship and economic growth," said Kathy Scherer, Vice Chair and Chicago Managing Partner, Deloitte LLP. "By providing access to resources and support vital to entrepreneurship, this program empowers small businesses to create lasting impact for their communities. I am truly inspired by the exceptional caliber of businesses recognized this year. Congratulations to each participant and finalist on your outstanding achievements."

The 2025 BMO Celebrating Women grant program U.S. recipients are:

Talia Boone , Postal Petals, Inc., California

, Postal Petals, Inc., California Xochitl Carmona , Werk Mija LLC, Illinois

, Werk Mija LLC, Illinois Eleanor Cheetham , Fort Greene Bar, Colorado

, Fort Greene Bar, Colorado Melanie Flores , Propel Consulting LLC, Illinois

, Propel Consulting LLC, Illinois Olga Greeg , Cuteland Daycare LLC, Washington

, Cuteland Daycare LLC, Washington Ieisha Justice , WeirdoNailz LLC, Missouri

, WeirdoNailz LLC, Missouri Patricia Lowe , Chocolate Platinum Soul Line Dancers, California

, Chocolate Platinum Soul Line Dancers, California Shannon Mack , Pretty Smack Cosmetics, California

, Pretty Smack Cosmetics, California Patricia Martinez , The Mind Body Consulting Center, PLLC, Arizona

, The Mind Body Consulting Center, PLLC, Arizona Anna Murray , CMT Services, California

, CMT Services, California Courtney Newell , Life Startup Essentials, LLC, Arizona

, Life Startup Essentials, LLC, Arizona Paulina Roe , The Mami Collective, Illinois

, The Mami Collective, Illinois Noeli Serna , Serna Legal Services, LLC, Illinois

, Serna Legal Services, LLC, Illinois Lanisha Thadison , Thadison Solutions, Illinois

, Thadison Solutions, Illinois TaKenya White, Expressive Arts Services, LLC, Illinois

In addition to $10,000 each, recipients receive a tailored advisory package that includes:

Coaching from a BMO business advisor

Profile opportunities on bmo.com/women

Access to BMO-hosted workshops, seminars and events

Potential membership in organizations and advisory boards

12-month digital membership to professional education and networking platform Luminary, including access to over 20 monthly events, workshops, 2,000+ hour content library, learning resources and support.

More information about the grant program can be found here. BMO's commitment to small businesses includes multi-year initiatives to expand access to credit and mentorship, partnerships with accelerators like the WMNfintech partnership with 1871, and programs designed to connect founders with expertise and advice to help them reach their business goals.

