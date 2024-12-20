2025 Caribbean Travel Deals Heat Up with Divi Resorts' Spectacular Winter Sale

"This sale is designed to give travelers every reason to treat themselves to a well-deserved break in the sunshine this winter," says Marco Galaverna, President and COO of Divi Resorts. "From a spontaneous couples' getaway to a solo adventure in paradise, our winter sale helps guests stretch their vacation budgets while still enjoying all the beauty, dining, excitement, and relaxation the Caribbean offers. Our resorts have brand-new amenities and refreshes waiting for you, and we can't wait for you to experience them!"

With nine award-winning resorts in five breathtaking destinations, Divi Resorts has something for everyone. Imagine relaxing on the white sand beaches of Aruba, exploring the vibrant underwater life in Bonaire, savoring fresh, local cuisine in Barbados, discovering tranquility and no passport-required convenience for US citizens on St. Croix, or relaxing in a beautiful bay on a private peninsula on St. Maarten by one of the sparkling oceanfront pools. Whether you're seeking a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a solo work-from-vacation retreat, Divi's locations promise tropical bliss at every turn.

And that's just the beginning. 2025 brings new amenities, delicious dining options, and unique activities to Divi Resorts, including underwater museums and exciting new sports like pickleball. Brand new restaurants and menus are all the hype at these resorts, including the new BarTapas on Aruba and a refreshed pureocean Restaurant on Barbados. Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino has been completely updated from rooms to pools and a new dive pier. The award-winning dining options at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay are as mouthwatering as ever, with new menus and a side of adventure thanks to their new scuba diving offerings. For adults seeking a serene escape, Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino and Oceans at Divi Carina Bay on St. Croix are the perfect all-inclusive, adults-only (18+) getaway. Families can take advantage of the Kids Stay Free program for children two and under on all-inclusive bookings in Aruba, Bonaire, and St. Maarten. At the same time, solo travelers will love Divi's no-extra-room-supplement policy.

Booking is easy — visit diviresorts.com/specials.htm and use promo code STAYWARM to claim your discount. You can also reserve your stay by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts' tropical Caribbean locations provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and indulgent spas. Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!

For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com.

Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs.

