2025 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW DATES AND EVENT HIGHLIGHTS ANNOUNCED

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producer of the Chicago Auto Show, released the dates and plans for the 2025 event, held Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place. Showgoers can once again expect an engaging show with the latest new vehicles, outdoor ride-and-drives and indoor test tracks, including the return of Chicago Drives Electric, a one-stop-shop for electric vehicle ride-alongs and education.

"The Chicago Auto Show is a cherished winter tradition, and we can't wait to once again welcome attendees to experience the thrill of the latest technology and safety features of today's cars, trucks, and SUVs," said Chicago Auto Show Chairwoman Kelly Webb Roberts. "The vehicle offerings on the show floor are more diverse now than ever before. So, whether you're looking for a sporty sedan, full-sized family car, electrified vehicle, off-roading wheels, luxury ride or something in between, you will certainly find it at the show."

The 2025 show runs Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Post this

The Chicago Drives Electric indoor EV test track will return, expanding from one track to two, providing attendees the opportunity to get inside the latest EVs to experience the power of electrified vehicles. In addition to the ride-alongs, consumers may visit the EV education hub to learn more about pressing EV topics including at-home charging, range anxiety, maintenance, and associated EV ownership costs.

During the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, 71% of attendees who test drove or rode along in an EV at the show cited that their experience improved their opinion of owning an EV, and 53% of attendees who experienced an EV at the show said they were now more likely to purchase an electric vehicle.

"Based on the research, we learned that once people experience an EV, they feel more comfortable with the idea of owning one," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "We look forward to bringing this popular, educational and hands-on experience back indoors to the Chicago Auto Show. In 2025, attendees will encounter more brands and models added to two EV test tracks, allowing consumers to cross-shop and experience a wide range of EVs all in one location."

The 2025 show is bringing back special themed days and events including:

Toyota Miles Per Hour Run on Sunday, Feb. 9 : Runners can experience the auto show via a 2.4-mile loop inside McCormick Place before the event doors open to the public.

on : Runners can experience the auto show via a 2.4-mile loop inside McCormick Place before the event doors open to the public. First Responders & Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Feb. 11 : Present your badge or military ID for free entry. Guests that accompany first responders or military personnel on this day receive a voucher for $5 off adult admission.

on : Present your badge or military ID for free entry. Guests that accompany first responders or military personnel on this day receive a voucher for off adult admission. Automotive Career Day on Wednesday, Feb. 12 : Students of all ages are encouraged to come learn more about various careers within the automotive industry through a series of presentations and activations; special ticket price offered for advanced sales at $10 per ticket.

on : Students of all ages are encouraged to come learn more about various careers within the automotive industry through a series of presentations and activations; special ticket price offered for advanced sales at per ticket. Chicago Auto Show Food Drive held Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 12-14 : Bring three cans of food for A Safe Haven's Food Bank and get a $5 voucher off regular admission.

held Wednesday-Friday, : Bring three cans of food for A Safe Haven's Food Bank and get a voucher off regular admission. Chicago Friday Night Flights on Friday, Feb. 14 : A one-of-a-kind indoor craft beer sampling event, along with full access to the show.

New and exciting experiences at the 2025 show will include:

Overlanding Chicago is a space dedicated to overlanding and outdoor lifestyle. This new area on the show floor is expected to draw a unique crowd of show goers looking to explore a life outside the urban jungle with their vehicles. With a focus on the overlanding lifestyle, the space will feature manufacturer displays of specialty vehicles, upfitting vendors, off-road accessories, and much more. Plus, a dedicated space focusing on demonstrations, education, and specific product features.

is a space dedicated to overlanding and outdoor lifestyle. This new area on the show floor is expected to draw a unique crowd of show goers looking to explore a life outside the urban jungle with their vehicles. With a focus on the overlanding lifestyle, the space will feature manufacturer displays of specialty vehicles, upfitting vendors, off-road accessories, and much more. Plus, a dedicated space focusing on demonstrations, education, and specific product features. Family Fun Zone is an exciting, dedicated area on the show floor designed for families and aimed at entertaining children aged 2-16. This safe and fun environment allows kids to enjoy themselves while being immersed in the auto show experience.

is an exciting, dedicated area on the show floor designed for families and aimed at entertaining children aged 2-16. This safe and fun environment allows kids to enjoy themselves while being immersed in the auto show experience. Exclusive VIP Tours of the show floor led in-person by the best and brightest in the automotive industry. Four specialty tours will be offered, allowing guests to find a tour that matches their preferred interests. The 60-minute tours will be focused on family vehicles, SUV and outdoor vehicles, electrified vehicles and auto enthusiasts. VIP tours will only be offered on Friday, Feb. 7 , and will include an extended opportunity for an exclusive look at the show floor before it opens to the public. A limited number of tickets for the tours, each offered twice, will be available for pre-purchase at ChicagoAutoShow.com in the coming weeks.

"The Chicago Auto Show is always designed with consumers at the heart of everything we do," said Morand. "From hands-on experiences to showcasing the most innovative advancements in the industry, the show is all about connecting people with the technology and vehicles that are shaping the future. This year's show is a testament to our commitment to delivering a dynamic and engaging experience for every attendee."

The show's 2025 Media Preview will be held Feb. 6-7 and its black-tie charity gala, First Look for Charity, will be held the evening of Friday, Feb. 7 at McCormick Place. Since its inception, First Look for Charity has raised more than $63 million for local charities, positively impacting individuals in the Chicagoland community. Attendees can once again expect an evening of gourmet food, beverages, musical entertainment and even the chance to win a brand-new 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV or a 2025 Hyundai Palisade, all while supporting those in need. Tickets and more information for First Look for Charity can be found at FirstLookforCharity.org.

Tickets to the 2025 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2025 show runs Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $17; seniors ages 62 and older are $12; children ages 4-12 are $12; kids 3 and younger are free. Show hours vary by day so please check the site for details.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com. Media information is available at ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2025 public show is Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

