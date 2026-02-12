Chicago Auto Show Enters Final Weekend in its 118th Year

Star Appearances and Special Events to Highlight the Show's Closing Days

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Chicago Auto Show is heading into its final weekend after welcoming strong crowds since opening to the public on Saturday, Feb. 7. Now in its 118th year, the nation's longest-running auto exposition in North America enters its final days with celebrity meet-and-greets, interactive experiences and a fan-favorite craft beer event that brings a festival-like atmosphere to the show floor.

Celebrity Appearances

On Thursday, Feb. 12, from 4-5 p.m., soccer fans can visit the Versiti Blood Drive Booth to meet Chicago Fire legend and former head coach Frank Klopas, who will appear alongside Sparky the Mascot for photos and autographs. While there, visitors can also make a meaningful impact by donating blood to help support patients in need across the region.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, from 1-2 p.m., basketball fans won't want to miss a meet-and-greet and autograph signing with Toni Kukoc, who played forward for the Chicago Bulls from 1993–2000, at the Kia display.

For a full listing of appearances happening during the Chicago Auto Show, visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/attractions/appearances/.

Chicago Friday Night Flights

Back and better than ever, Chicago Friday Night Flights returns for another round at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show on Friday, Feb. 13, from 5-8 p.m. This exclusive ticketed event invites automotive and beer enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a fun night out, to enjoy the show in an indoor festival-like atmosphere.

The experience includes access to the Chicago Auto Show, the opportunity to taste craft beers from participating local breweries and a Chicago Friday Night Flights souvenir sampling glass. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/events/friday-night-flights/.

"With nearly 500 vehicles on the show floor, along with interactive exhibits and family-friendly attractions, the final weekend gives attendees one last opportunity to experience everything the 2026 Chicago Auto Show has to offer," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand.

The 2026 Chicago Auto show runs Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $20; seniors ages 62 and older are $15; children ages 4-12 are $15; kids 3 and younger are free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

