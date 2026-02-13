Chicago Auto Show's "What Drives Her" Award Winners Announced

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Auto Show organizers, in partnership with A Girls Guide to Cars, held the ninth annual What Drives Her program during the show's Media Preview on Friday, Feb. 6. Industry leaders from across the country came together for a robust discussion and award recognition ceremony to highlight women in four different categories: Industry Trailblazer, Best in Craft Media, Automotive Ally and Best Retailer. The program gives industry leaders a stage to share trends, stories and personal anecdotes of the integral role that women hold in the auto industry.

What Drives Her, presented at the Chicago Auto Show

The event opened with insights from Jessica Jermakian, senior vice president of vehicle research at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, who presented "Crash Course 2026: We're Safer Than Ever in Our Cars. Or Are We?" This was followed by a panel discussion, "The Passenger Safety Puzzle: What Are We Getting Wrong?," moderated by Scotty Reiss, founder of A Girls Guide to Cars and organizer of What Drives Her. Panelists Nancy Heaton, president of Commercial Americas at Britax Child Safety; Jennifer Shaw, product sales and engagement manager at the Toyota Chicago Region; and Kelly Stumpe, CEO and founder of The Car Mom; shared their perspectives on the latest developments and challenges in passenger safety.

"Each year, What Drives Her continues to grow and deepen its impact," said Jennifer Morand, general manager of the Chicago Auto Show. "It's about more than celebrating success, it's about empowering women at every stage of their journey in an industry that thrives on fresh ideas and diverse perspectives."

The 2026 winners for each category are as follows:

Industry Trailblazer Award: Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer and head of Alfa Romeo brand, Stellantis North America

Feuell is a well-recognized senior executive with extensive global experience in automotive, supply chain automation and advanced building technologies industries. During her career, Feuell achieved progressive responsibilities in sales, marketing, strategic planning, product management and P&L leadership at Ford Motor Company, Johnson Controls and Honeywell, with a strong track record of delivering profitable growth through integrated products, software and services.

Feuell was unable to attend and sent a video message in her absence. "I'm deeply humbled to be nominated by such an amazing and accomplished leaders in our industry, and I'm truly honored to receive this award," said Feuell. "I especially appreciate the What Drives Her committee for shining a spotlight on women who are blazing trails in our industry and creating pathways for others to follow."

Industry Trailblazer finalists included: Tisha Johnson, head of design, Slate, and Tricia Morrow, global vehicle safety strategy manager, General Motors.

Best in Craft Media Award: Elana Scherr, senior features editor, Car and Driver

Scherr is an automotive journalist and editor with experience spanning motorsports fabrication, automotive PR, and leading enthusiast publications, including Hot Rod and Roadkill. Currently Scherr is the senior features editor and regular columnist at Car and Driver.

Scherr was unable to attend the event, and Eric Stafford of Car and Driver accepted the award on her behalf. Scherr provided words of appreciation in a message: "I'm so grateful to all my wonderful coworkers, editors, and friends who have offered advice and support over the years. An extra thank you and round of applause from me to those nominated for the Trailblazer and Ally awards. Without you, none of us would be here."

Best in Craft Media finalists included: Tanya Gazdik, automotive editor, MediaPost and board president, Journalism and Women Symposium (JAWS) and Lyn Woodward, lead editor, Kelley Blue Book.

Automotive Ally: Emily Miller, founder, Rebelle Rally

Emily Miller is the founder and director of the Rebelle Rally, the longest competitive off-road rally in the United States and the first women's navigation endurance rally in America. She has coached more than 8,000 people to drive and navigate off-road and has long been committed to elevating and mentoring women in automotive and adventure sports.

Miller received numerous standout nominations, including one that noted that her impact extends far beyond her role as founder of the Rebelle Rally. Through her leadership and mentorship, she has empowered women across the automotive industry to shift career paths, pursue technical and leadership roles, confidently seek promotions, and speak up in boardrooms and other decision-making spaces.

Automotive Ally finalists included: Mikhael Farah, director and head of product and technology communications, Rivian, and Greg Morrison and Kimatni Rawlins, founders and instructors, The Driving Force Internship.

Best Retailer: Alyssa Farkas, assistant general manager, Arnie Bauer Buick GMC Cadillac

Farkas received a standout nomination recognizing her significant impact at Arnie Bauer Buick GMC Cadillac since 2011. She advanced from BDC manager to sales manager before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2023. In 2025, Farkas led an initiative through the ComEd EV program that helped the dealership finish as the nation's top GMC EV dealer.

Best Retailer finalists included: Kelly Kane, marketing and social media manager, Brilliance Subaru, and Jennifer Pascoe, service advisor, Jerry Haggerty Chevrolet.

For more information on the 2026 Chicago Auto Show, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com. Visit www.chicagoautoshow.com/events/what-drives-her/ for more information on What Drives Her.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show