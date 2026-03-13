2025 ezW2Correction Software Approved by SSA with New PDF Recipient Delivery Feature

Simplify W-2C and W-3C corrections while securely sending recipient forms in convenient PDF format.

REDMOND, Wash., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com announces that the 2025 ezW2Correction software is approved by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and now includes a powerful feature that allows businesses to send corrected recipient forms in convenient PDF format. Designed to streamline the process of correcting W-2 and W-3 forms, the software helps employers efficiently prepare, print, and e-file corrections while also making it easier to deliver copies directly to employees.

ezW2Correction software has been created to eliminate late W2 and W3 correction penalties. We are also now offering efile direct, add-on service for Correction W2 and W3 forms Speed Speed

Businesses can learn more about the 2025 ezW2Correction software and the new efile direct, add-on service visit today.

"Our goal is to make payroll corrections as simple and stress-free as possible for employers," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With SSA approval and the ability to send recipient copies in PDF format, ezW2Correction gives businesses a faster and more convenient way to manage W-2 corrections."

Prices are feasible for all sizebusiness owners and accountants and include unlimited form processing for unlimited companies at one flat rate.

$49.00 Single-user Paper Print Version

Print and mail only W2C and W3C

$169.00 Single-user Enterprise Efile Version

Efile document

Import both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from csv file

from csv file Import data from W2 efile document

See costs on network versions

W2Correction software speeds filing and reduces errors and delays. As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2 Correction has a user-friendly design that allows clients to get started immediately after installation. ezW2Correction offers point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small to mid-size business owners who have more important tasks than learning a new software.

Features included in the application include, but are not limited to:

ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. This feature is SSA-approved.

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into PDF format to email it to recipients quickly.

If pre-printed forms are the preferred method of processing W2 and W3 correction forms, ezW2Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms.

ezW2Correction can support unlimited forms, unlimited recipients and unlimited companies with no extra charge

ezW2Correction supports the new efile direct, add-on feature.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows clients to completely set up the application before purchase to confirm compatibility. To start the no cost obligation test drive, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com