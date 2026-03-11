Last-Minute ACA Filing? ez1095 Helps Businesses Meet the 2025 ACA Deadline Without the Stress

Both Accountants and Small Businesses Turn to ez1095 Software to Simplify ACA 1095 Reporting Before Deadline. Test drive, today

REDMOND, Wash., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the March 31, ACA reporting deadline approaches, employers and payroll professionals looking for a faster and easier way to meet compliance requirements are choosing ez1095 software offers from Halfpricesoft.com.

Businesses preparing for the upcoming ACA filing deadline can learn more about ez1095 software and the e-file Direct add-on service here.

How to E-File ACA Forms to the IRS Using ez1095 (Direct Filing Tutorial)

ez1095 provides powerful tools to streamline ACA form preparation, including:

Direct IRS e-file add-on for transmitting ACA forms through ez1095 software (no TCC code required).

Bulk XML import dramatically reduce s manual data entry tasks.

Prepare all 1095 in-house and offline

Supports 1094-B, 1095-B, 1094-C, & 1095-C Forms

Print on white paper with inkjet or laser printer for recipients

PDF print 1095 forms for recipients

Supports federal and state E-Filing

Unlimited accounts, recipients and ACA forms with one flat rate

No cost general customer support for software troubleshooting.

Streamlined end- to-end processing for time-sensitive March deadlines

"ACA reporting can be complicated and time-consuming for many businesses, especially with the IRS electronic filing requirements," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "Our goal with ez1095 is to give employers and payroll professionals a simple and affordable way to prepare and e-file ACA forms."

Designed for small to mid-sized businesses, insurance providers, accountants, and HR professionals, ez1095 combines affordability with professional-grade performance.

Take the Stress Out of ACA Filing: With regulatory requirements becoming more complex each year, having a dependable solution is critical. ez1095's e-File Direct process offers a practical alternative to self e-filing, minimizing technical hurdles and eliminating upcoming deadline stress.

Employers and ACA filing professionals should begin processing now to avoid penalties and last-minute delays. Download ez1095 today, add the direct e-file feature, and complete your ACA filings before the March deadline, visit here to get started. Costs start at $295.00 for the paper print version (efile and efile add-on feature additional cost).

Why Immediate ACA Processing Is Critical: Organizations that delay ACA reporting risk IRS penalties, employee form distribution issues, and last-minute filing stress. The enhanced ez1095 solution accelerates the entire workflow, from data import to final submission, makes it ideal for high-volume filers and businesses working against the clock.

A Complete ACA Workflow in One Solution: By combining bulk data import with direct electronic filing, ez1095 eliminates the need for multiple systems and reduces the risk of errors caused by manual transfers, saving valuable time for HR teams, payroll departments, and accounting firms.

Prices for efile start at $495.00 for Federal (self-filing), $695.00 for Federal and State (self-file) For the efile direct add on service the cost is the efile version of ez1095 and the forms cost.

About Halfpricesoft.com:

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable business software designed for small businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals. Known for its easy-to-use solutions, the company offers popular software products including ez1095, ezW2Correction, ezPaycheck, and ezCheckPrinting. These tools help businesses streamline payroll processing, tax form preparation, and compliance reporting while saving time and reducing costs. Learn more at www.halfpricesoft.com.

