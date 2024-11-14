2025 Fortune Global Forum to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Fortune will also hold a Most Powerful Women gathering in Riyadh next year

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced that its 2025 Fortune Global Forum, the premier gathering of CEOs and other leaders of the world's largest multinational companies, will convene in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next December. In the spring, Fortune will also hold in Riyadh its first-ever Fortune Most Powerful Women event in the Middle East, an extension of the annual Most Powerful Women summit in the U.S.

This marks the first time since its inception in 1995 that the Fortune Global Forum has taken place in the Saudi capital. The Forum and the MPW event are being held in partnership with the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority.

"For 30 years, Fortune has been proud to bring the Fortune Global Forum to the frontiers of the business world," Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, CEO of Fortune, said. "Saudi Arabia is one of those important frontiers. We look forward to connecting leaders of companies across industries from the East and West in Riyadh, an ideal location for our 2025 Fortune Global Forum."

The Forum has historically been held in major cities at the forefront of global business, including Singapore, Barcelona, Guangzhou, New Delhi, Rome, Hong Kong, Paris, Abu Dhabi, Cape Town, and San Francisco. Earlier this week in New York City, the 2024 Fortune Global Forum included speakers such as former U.S. CIA Directors Mike Pompeo and Leon Panetta; Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq; Gita Gopinath, First Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; Josh Kushner, Founder and CEO, Thrive Capital; Rob Manfred and Adam Silver, the commissioners of Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, respectively; John Stankey, CEO, AT&T; Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Brooke Shields, actor, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of Commence; H.E. Fahd bin Abdulmohsan Al-Rasheed, Advisor, General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and Chair, Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority; Tom Brady, seven-time world champion; and Wynton Marsalis, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, the site of the Forum, and more.

The Fortune Global Forum fosters impactful discussions among leading executives and other top figures in business, government, and culture and offers valuable insights into international business strategies.

Fortune's annual Most Powerful Women Summit convenes women leaders from Fortune 500 companies and trailblazers from government, philanthropy, education, sports, and the arts for inspiring conversations, collaboration, and networking. The Riyadh MPW conference will draw women globally who are making significant contributions to business and economic growth.

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Brainstorm Tech, Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

