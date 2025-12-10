2025 GO BOWLING MILITARY BOWL SET FOR DECEMBER 27 IN ANNAPOLIS

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Go Bowling Military Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 27, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, and will once again match teams from the ACC and the American Conference as the Pittsburgh Panthers take on the East Carolina Pirates.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Proceeds benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation's 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

The Go Bowling Military Bowl will be the first of seven college bowl games contested on Dec. 27, and there will be an NFL tripleheader starting that afternoon as well.

"The Go Bowling Military Bowl is a strike! It's a great way to celebrate two of America's favorite pastimes – college football and bowling – while showing support for the brave men and women who serve our great country," Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. "We look forward to Pitt and ECU taking the field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and a day full of pageantry and big plays while taking time to remember some of the service members, past and present, who help make our nation so special."

Supporting active-duty and veteran service members has long been a cause for the bowling community. Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL) was founded in 1942 as a campaign from the entire bowling industry to support U.S. troops. That mission continues today, raising more than $1 million annually and more than $56 million since BVL was founded, brightening the lives of American active-duty and veteran service members through recreational and therapeutic programs and services.

"The Military Bowl is one of the most meaningful events on our calendar because it brings together everything our sport stands for, community, camaraderie and support for one another," said Bowling Proprietors' Association of America President Tyler Herreman. "It's a privilege for the bowling industry to honor the service and sacrifice of our military veterans and their families. This event gives us the chance to celebrate them, to give back in a tangible way and to showcase how bowling can create connections that last well beyond the lanes."

The Military Bowl is the culmination of Bowl Week, with the teams staying, practicing and enjoying events in Washington, D.C., while their fans enjoy Military Bowl Eve and gameday in Annapolis, highlighted by the Military Bowl Parade featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and honoring the nation's Medal of Honor Recipients.

"The Military Bowl aligns perfectly with Strike Ten's mission. Supporting service members has always been at the heart of the bowling community," said Strike Ten Entertainment President John Harbuck. "Through longstanding efforts like BVL, our industry has shown a deep commitment to veterans and the Military Bowl Foundation's work. Especially with programs like Patriot Point which create a natural partnership that truly reflects our values. Together, we're able to honor and uplift those who have served."

East Carolina defeated NC State, 26-21, in the 2024 Go Bowling Military Bowl.

For the latest updates, including information on purchasing tickets, visit militarybowl.org. For sponsorship information, please contact Military Bowl Senior Director of Partnerships Marc Goldman at [email protected].

About the Go Bowling Military Bowl

The Go Bowling Military Bowl is the National Capital Region's college football postseason bowl game broadcast on ESPN and featuring a matchup between teams from the ACC and the American Conference at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Organized by the Military Bowl Foundation, the Bowl's mission is to benefit our nation's service members including the operation of Patriot Point, a 294-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland's Eastern Shore. For the latest updates, visit militarybowl.org, follow @MilitaryBowl on Twitter and Instagram and like Go Bowling Military Bowl on Facebook!

About the Military Bowl Foundation

The Military Bowl Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates premier events in the National Capital Region to benefit our nation's service members. Originally formed to create the region's first-ever college football postseason bowl game, the Foundation now not only runs the Go Bowling Military Bowl but additionally operates the DC Touchdown Club and Patriot Point, a retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The Foundation hosts engaging events throughout the year to raise money and awareness for military service members, directly impacting those who give so much of themselves for the country.

About BPAA

Founded in 1932, the mission of Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) is to enhance the profitability of all of its members. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, at the International Bowling Campus, the BPAA provides its over 3,400 member centers with group purchasing programs, business and educational seminars, legislative representation and proactively promotes the association and bowling industry. For additional information please visit https://www.bpaa.com or call 1-800-343-1329.

About GoBowling.com

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America's favorite pastimes and the nation's number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and techniques to use on the lanes, entertaining bowling news and great deals at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

About Strike Ten Entertainment

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Strike Ten Entertainment is the centralized sponsor-activation and casual bowling marketing arm of the International Bowling Campus (IBC) which includes USBC and BPAA. Strike Ten Entertainment serves the entire IBC by coordinating the sponsorship sales and casual bowling marketing efforts. Strike Ten Entertainment's mission is to increase national awareness of bowling and to assist the bowling industry in developing new bowlers and increasing the frequency of existing bowlers each year through promotions, publicity and industry-wide marketing initiatives. For additional information, please visit www.stemarketing.com.

About BVL

Bowlers To Veterans Link (BVL) is bowling's own and oldest charity, raising more than $56 million since 1942 to fund recreation therapy programs that address the emotional and physical needs of veterans and active-duty military. BVL provides funds for dozens of diverse recreation therapy programs including outdoor sports, music, arts & crafts, bowling, adaptive equipment, virtual reality therapy and much more at veterans' hospitals, clinics, and community-based counseling centers. BVL is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity that is consistently acknowledged for efficient and effective programming delivered with extremely low overhead. BVL has been recognized as one of "America's Best Charities" by Independent Charities of America, earned a "Top-Rated" Nonprofit distinction from GreatNonprofits, and is also a member of the Combined Federal Campaign (#93325). For more information, visit BVL.org

