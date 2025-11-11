Go Bowling Returns to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowling is back in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® in New York City, and Go Bowling will once again take part with an impressive state-of-the-art float.

Go Bowling is the ultimate destination for people of all ages to discover the fun of bowling. As the consumer-facing brand of the International Bowling Campus (IBC) — home to the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA), the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) and Strike Ten Entertainment (STE) — it has proudly served as an official partner of the iconic holiday celebration since 2018.

This year, Go Bowling will bring out Pinelope, an impressively engineered float that showcases the sport's enthusiasm and energy. The focal point of this stunning float is a towering animatronic bowler in kinetic action, bowling her way along the 2.5 mile parade route surrounded by lively bowling pin costumed characters and eye-catching visuals.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of our nation's most cherished traditions, and we're proud to see bowling represented so vibrantly year after year," said Tyler Herreman, president of the BPAA. "This partnership not only celebrates the joy of bowling but also highlights the thousands of local bowling centers that bring families and friends together during the holidays and all year long."

As Go Bowling continues to promote the sport and engage fans, the float has become a highlight of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup, inspiring future generations of bowlers and adding to this beloved annual tradition.

"We're thrilled to once again roll into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and share the excitement of bowling with millions of spectators across the country," said John Harbuck, president of STE. "The Go Bowling float embodies the energy, creativity and community spirit that make bowling America's number one participatory sport. It's a wonderful opportunity to showcase our sport on one of the biggest stages of the holiday season."

As part of the Macy's Shopping Spree Sweepstakes, one lucky bowler will win a $1,000 holiday shopping spree at Macy's. In addition, Go Bowling will celebrate the season with its "12 Days of Giveaways" throughout November, awarding followers on social media limited-edition Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade–themed bowling balls and pins.

The 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 27, in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys.com/s/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on social media and follow #MacysParade.

To join in Go Bowling's Thanksgiving fun, follow on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok, and visit GoBowling.com.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Since 1924, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit macys.com/s/parade.

About Go Bowling

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America's favorite pastimes and the nation's number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and techniques to use on the lanes, entertaining bowling news and great deals at more than 2,000+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

About BPAA

Founded in 1932, the mission of Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) is to enhance the profitability of all of its members. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas at the International Bowling Campus, the BPAA provides it's over 3,400 member centers with group purchasing programs, business and educational seminars, legislative representation and proactively promotes the association and bowling industry. For additional information please visit www.BPAA.com or call 1-800-343-1329.

About International Bowling Campus

The International Bowling Campus (IBC) is the headquarters for the bowling industry and directly serves the more than 67 million bowlers in the United States. The IBC houses the resources of the United States Bowling Congress, the governing body and membership organization for the sport; the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America, representing the business interests of bowling centers; Strike Ten Entertainment, the marketing arm for the industry; the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame; the International Bowling Pro Shop and Instructors Association; the International Bowling Media Association; the Bowling News Network; the Billiard and Bowling Institute of America; Bowlers Journal International and Bowling Center Management, the industry's premier magazines; and the International Training and Research Center.

SOURCE United States Bowling Congress, Inc.