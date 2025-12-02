TEAMWORK ROLLS TOGETHER AS GO BOWLING JOINS THE 2026 ROSE PARADE®

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Go Bowling will take part in the Rose Parade® presented by Honda on Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, California. The parade theme for the 137th edition of the annual celebration is "The Magic in Teamwork," giving Go Bowling the chance to showcase the unifying power of the sport through its aptly named "Rolling Together as One" float.

From front to back, "Rolling Together as One" brings the excitement of bowling to life in larger-than-life fashion. At the top of the float, a giant bowling ball gives the illusion of having crashed into 10 oversized bowling pins, captured in a spectacular "pin splash" moment that freezes the thrill of a perfect strike. The strike explodes with bursts of pins and motion, creating the signature image every bowler dreams of. Extending down, the float shows off a 25-foot bowling lane where riders stride forward with bowling balls in hand, ready to roll. Vibrant signage rises high at the rear, styled like a retro bowling marquee, with bold Go Bowling branding ensuring the message is unmistakable. Surrounding the entire base, a bed of vibrant florals enhances the energy and color of the design, tying the whole scene together in festive celebration.

"Bowling has a magical way of bringing friends and family together as one," said Tyler Herreman, President of the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America. "This float represents the excitement of creating those special moments with those closest to you, and we hope it encourages everyone to head to their local bowling center to join in the fun."

Go Bowling is the presenting sponsor of FloatFest, which takes place Jan. 1–3, 2026. This two-mile display features Rose Parade floats after their appearance on the parade route. Each year, nearly 70,000 visitors go to Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards in Pasadena for a rare opportunity to get up close to these incredible floats and admire the details and creativity that make each display unique. Go Bowling brand ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions about the sport of bowling and the Go Bowling float, and attendees can instantly win Go Bowling prizes and enter to win the Free Bowling For a Year grand prize.

"We're thrilled to once again roll together in the Rose Parade and share the excitement of bowling with millions of spectators across the country," said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment. "The Go Bowling 'Rolling Together as One' float embodies the energy, creativity and community spirit that make bowling America's number one participatory sport. It's a wonderful opportunity to showcase our sport and roll into the new year on one of the biggest stages of the holiday season."

To start the new year right, Go Bowling is hosting a sweepstakes to give a lucky winner "Free Bowling for a Year." Fans can enter by visiting GoBowling.com or our social platforms beginning Dec. 1, 2025, through Jan. 3, 2026.

To join in on the fun, visit GoBowling.com. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok to take part in the excitement.

About GoBowling.com

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America's favorite pastimes and the nation's number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and techniques to use on the lanes, entertaining bowling news and great deals at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

About Bowling Proprietors' Association of America

Founded in 1932, the mission of Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) is to enhance the profitability of all of its members. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas at the International Bowling Campus, the BPAA provides it's over 3,400 member centers with group purchasing programs, business and educational seminars, legislative representation and proactively promotes the association and bowling industry. For additional information please visit www.BPAA.com or call 1-800-343-1329.

About International Bowling Campus

The International Bowling Campus (IBC) is the headquarters for the bowling industry and directly serves the more than 67 million bowlers in the United States. The IBC houses the resources of the United States Bowling Congress, the governing body and membership organization for the sport; the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America, representing the business interests of bowling centers; Strike Ten Entertainment, the marketing arm for the industry; the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame; the International Bowling Pro Shop and Instructors Association; the International Bowling Media Association; the Bowling News Network; the Billiard and Bowling Institute of America; Bowlers Journal International and Bowling Center Management, the industry's premier magazines; and the International Training and Research Center.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and Rose Parade® presented by Honda

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 Members supply more than 80,000 volunteer hours, which will drive the success of the 137th Rose Parade, themed "The Magic in Teamwork," on Thursday, January 1, 2026, followed by the College Football Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. Visit www.tournamentofroses.com, follow us on Instagram, TikTok , YouTube and X, and like us on Facebook.

SOURCE United States Bowling Congress, Inc.