2025 Greatest Baker Winner Revealed; $5,258,524 Raised Since 2022 to Support The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ovens have cooled, the votes have been counted, and the 2025 Greatest Baker Competition has officially named its champion. Carol Burrell earned the coveted baker's crown, along with a $10,000 cash prize and a feature in Bake from Scratch magazine, a publication known for sharing artisanal recipes and celebrating passionate home bakers across the country.

Carol Burrell Takes the Cake in Colossal's Greatest Baker Competition!

Through this year's competition, Colossal , the nation's leading professional fundraiser for purpose-driven competitions, raised $334,807 to support DTCare, which grants funds to The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation to help further its mission to provide financial and emotional support to families of children battling cancer. Since 2022, through the Greatest Baker campaign, Colossal has raised an impressive $5,258,524 toward this cause, helping support more than 4,100 families nationwide.

A nurse and mother of four boys, Burrell transformed her lifelong love of baking into a heartfelt family tradition inspired by recipes passed down from her mother and grandmother. Each summer, she handpicks wild blueberries for her pies, and her signature soft, chewy "Carol's Cookies" have become legendary among family and friends.

In addition, Bake from Scratch Editor-in-Chief Brian Hart Hoffman personally selected one standout competitor as "Brian's Pick." This year's honor goes to Jazmin Coleman, whose slow-fermented sourdough and artisan pastries showcase patience, precision, and passion. Her cloud-soft cinnamon rolls swirled with caramelized sugar and finished with Madagascar vanilla cream cheese glaze deliver an elevated take on comfort baking. Coleman will also be featured in the magazine.

The 2025 finalists represent an extraordinary community of talent and heart.

Carol Burrell

Mariia Marunchak

Carson Love

Avani Thakur

Taira Bagley

Madison-Min Barnaby

Sue Iannone

Elizabeth Zabehlicky

Hall of Fame: The competition continues to build a legacy of inspiring bakers.

2024 Champion: Alexandra Stanko

2023 Champion: Sara Husein

2022 Champion: Ginger Gaddi

2021 Champion: Malia Jusczyk

2020 Champion: Sandy Bradley

The 2025 Greatest Baker Competition once again demonstrated that when passion meets purpose, the results are extraordinary. Through the collective support of bakers, families, and voters nationwide, critical funds will continue to help families facing the unimaginable.

To learn more about the competition or the mission of The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, visit www.colossal.org/greatestbaker .

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like the Greatest Baker, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org . Who's Next?

