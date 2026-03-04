Registration Opens for America's Favorite Teacher and America's Favorite Student: Bill Nye, The Planetary Society, Reader's Digest

PHOENIX, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the leading professional fundraiser that runs purpose-driven online competitions, is celebrating the teachers who inspire and the students who dream big. America's Favorite Teacher ® and America's Favorite Student are officially open for registration. These nationwide campaigns invite educators and students to share their stories, rally community support, and compete for transformative prizes and national recognition—all free to enter and supporting an out-of-this-world cause.

Teachers: A National Spotlight on Classroom Impact

America's Favorite Teacher and Student will meet Bill Nye The Science Guy!

America's Favorite Teacher honors the educators who inspire, mentor, and shape the future every day. Teachers across the United States and most parts of Canada are invited to participate by creating a profile and sharing what makes their classroom impact meaningful. See Rules for official eligibility.

The grand prize includes:

$25,000

A trip to Hawaii

A feature in Reader's Digest

A school assembly with Bill Nye The Science Guy

Beyond the prizes, the competition offers something increasingly rare in today's education landscape: appreciation for the professionals guiding the next generation.

Teachers can register at:

https://americasfavteacher.org/

Students: Celebrating Curiosity, Integrity, and Achievement

America's Favorite Student invites students ages 6-17 nationwide to share their academic passions, personal journeys, and future aspirations. The competition highlights not only achievement, but also perseverance, responsibility, and character.

The student grand prize package includes:

$20,000

An exclusive tour of The Planetary Society with Bill Nye

A feature in Reader's Digest

The competition provides students with a national platform to tell their stories and inspire communities across the country.

Students can register at:

https://americasfavstudent.org/

Empowering Exploration, Igniting Curiosity

The initiatives benefit The Planetary Society , the world's largest nonprofit space organization dedicated to advancing space science and exploration. Their mission to empower people to discover new worlds mirrors the curiosity and wonder great teachers spark in students every day.

Advancing Science Education

America's Favorite Teacher and America's Favorite Student are proud to partner with leading organizations committed to education and literacy.

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a community of 35,000 science educators advancing best practices, student learning, and professional growth through high-quality resources, continuous learning, and national networking.

Lerner Publishing Group is one of the nation's largest independently owned children's publishers, with more than 7,000 books in print, creating high-quality nonfiction and fiction for children and young adults across a wide range of subjects and formats.

Sponsored By

Hammermill has been a trusted name in premium paper products for over a century, recognized for quality and sustainability. From everyday printing to creative projects, Hammermill paper delivers reliability and clarity.

Paper Mate has led performance-driven pens, pencils, and correction products for more than 75 years, offering writing tools designed to help people create meaningful connections through writing.

Registration is now open for eligible teachers and students nationwide .

For more information, visit: https://colossal.org/americas-favorite-teacher

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $207 million to support DTCare. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, America's Favorite Teacher, Youth Athlete of the Year, and more.

Learn more at colossal.org .

